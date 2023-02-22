We Have a Fancy New Way to Diversify Your Portfolio — and Potentially Earn a 9% Yield

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

You may have noticed that rising interest rates have become the most exciting thing in finance. People who used to make you look at their memestock portfolios now only want to compare interest rates on savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. It’s all thanks to the financial moment we currently find ourselves in: the stock market is down, and central banks have raised interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation. That’s made the market for cash much more attractive. Exciting, even! But while everybody is distracted by juicy 5% yields in their GICs, they don’t realize that, if they took on a little more risk, that yield could be even better.

For a long time private credit has been restricted to institutional investors — think CPP or Caisse de Depot — and the kinds of people who have boats with built-in hot tubs. But that’s no longer the case. Why? Wealthsimple partnered with the fund managers at Sagard to open up access to the asset class — and to our fund’s current targeted yields of 9%. Now even people who can’t get Drake to come to their birthday parties can qualify to invest.

You probably have some questions. (When someone tells you they could get you 9% returns, you really should.) Like, how does it work? And how is it possible to earn 9%? Is it risky? Possibly illegal? (Spoiler: it’s not illegal.) For answers to those questions and more, we talked with Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer Ben Reeves, who led the team that created our Private Credit fund.

What is private credit?

After many banks reduced their appetite for issuing loans in the wake of the financial crisis, private credit stepped in to offer companies the financing they need. Once a loan is made, the fund receives regular installments, plus interest, until the debt is repaid.

Why does private credit pay more than a savings account or GIC?

Private credit is riskier than either of those things. When you deposit your money into a GIC or savings account, the bank loans it out to other people and businesses. Those people pay interest on the loan, and the bank shares that interest with you. The bank earns its cut by taking on all the risk. If one of those loans isn’t paid back, the bank takes that loss, and GICs and savings accounts (so: you) still receive interest payouts.

With private credit, investors take on the role — and the risk — of the bank. And they’re rewarded for that risk with higher yields.

Tell me more about these risks, please.

With private credit, you are making loans to companies that may not have high credit ratings as borrowers — and sometimes those companies run into financial trouble. When that happens, it can affect both your return and how long it takes to get your money.

What makes our product unique is the way we manage those risks. When you invest with Wealthsimple Private Credit, you enter into a fiduciary relationship with us. That means we act in your best interests, no matter what.

While we can’t remove the risk from Private Credit, we do everything we can to minimize it by limiting the riskiness of the borrowers we choose. That starts with finding our own loans instead of using a private equity company the way many other funds do. Also, we look for companies owned by their founders, since they tend to be less leveraged than those backed by private equity.

We look into loans with the same intensity you’d look for a dropped contact lens. We make sure our loans are secured against assets to pay us back in the event of default — and that they’re not already saddled with a lot of debt. If they do have debts, we build it into the contract that our loan takes priority. That way, if the company gets into trouble, we’re first in line to get paid back.

How does Wealthsimple make private credit available to retail investors?

We’re a tech company and we’re good at making processes simpler, more scalable and low-cost. We’re also good at finding the right partners. Sagard’s private credit team is led by the former head of credit investments for the Canada Pension Plan. Wealthsimple clients get access to the same caliber of opportunities as Sagard’s institutional investors.

Who is Private Credit good for?

Private Credit is only appropriate for people whose portfolios can handle extra risk and who have the time to withstand volatility. There are some basic investor requirements, which we’ll get into later, but assuming you meet those, one good fit could be people who are intrigued by 5% yields on GICs. GICs are a great option if you have a fixed timeline and can’t take any risk — like if you are planning on buying a home and you know you’ll need the cash in a year. But investors who have some flexibility and can take on more risk have the potential to earn a lot more with Private Credit. It can also be good for retirees looking for portfolio income, or people who want to add high-returning diversification to a standard portfolio of stocks and bonds, since it tends to outperform both when interest rates are up. And of course, it’s good for people who like telling friends about those expected 9% yields.

How often are yields paid out?

We plan on paying out yields monthly. Borrowers make interest payments to the fund, and the fund gives a portion of that interest to investors. Those payments are put in your account for you to do what you want with — or just leave the money in your account and we’ll automatically reinvest it into the fund.

What if I need to withdraw my money?

Because Private Credit funds are loaned out to borrowers, withdrawing your money is not quite as simple as pulling money from your savings account. We plan to offer quarterly opportunities for investors to withdraw funds, but in some extreme circumstances, you may need to wait. Again, that’s a big part of why we recommend Private Credit only to investors who don’t need immediate access to their money.

What are those basic investor requirements you mentioned before?

While Private Credit isn’t available to every single investor, we did open it up to a lot more people than ever before. A high-quality institutional-grade fund that’s available to retail investors is basically unheard of, so we’re proud of how many barriers to entry we were able to remove.

Our new Private Credit is available exclusively to Wealthsimple clients as part of our managed portfolios. We ask that clients have $100,000 of assets at Wealthsimple. We also require a minimum investment of $10,000, and because of the risks involved, we limit your Private Credit investment to 20% of your portfolio.

One thing Private Credit investors need to understand is that private credit has a relatively wide range of outcomes and it should be only one part of their overall portfolio. Also, since this fund provides a lot of its returns in interest payments, which would be taxed like income, investors should consider using tax-protected accounts.

I want in. What do I do?

Log into your Wealthsimple account (or set one up if you’re new to us) and select “Private Credit” from the menu. You’ll be prompted to take a short survey. The answers you give will help a portfolio manager assess whether this type of investment is a good fit for you. If the fit seems appropriate, a portfolio manager will reach out and help you get started.

