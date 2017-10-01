Article header

News

Say Hello to Wealthsimple Black: Lower Fees, Perkier Perks

Introducing a new premium service for people who want to keep more of their money.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Today we announce Wealthsimple Black. It’s a premium service we’ve designed for people who are ready to invest $100,000 or more. With our Black program, we've made it easier to pay even lower fees: We’ll charge a flat 0.4% management fee, down from 0.5% when you cross the $100,000 threshold. If that doesn’t sound like a ton to you now, you should acquaint yourself with a little thing called compound interest — a small difference in fees really adds up. And not only will you pay us less, you'll also pay the government less too. That's because Wealthsimple Black clients get additional tax-efficiency features like Tax-Loss Harvesting and Tax-Efficient Funds.

If you have more questions, you’ll probably find answers on our FAQ page. If not, give us a call at 1-855-255-9038. Or just get started now.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Dear Canada: It's Time For Open Banking

    It might sound esoteric – or even boring. But the policy being considered by the government right now could radically improve our financial lives.

  • News

    The Wait(list) is Over: Say Hello to Wealthsimple Trade

    Today we launch our new Trade app. So everyone on our beta waitlist — and anyone else in Canada, too! — can buy and sell stocks with $0 commissions.

  • News

    Wealthsimple News is Coming to a Commute Near You

    Our new magazine isn't just going out with the Globe and Mail today, it's also going to be at our very own Wealthsimple newsstands. Where you can also get free gum.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;