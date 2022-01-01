Finance for Humans
Oh Wait, Do I Need to Pay Taxes on My Stock Trades? A Guide
topic
Stock Market
News, analysis, and real human stories about stocks
Money & the World
The True Thoughts of the “Worried Stock Market Guys”
Finance for Humans
Five Simple Rules To Be the Absolute Worst Stock Picker
Finance for Humans
Stocks Are at Record Highs. Is It Time to Sell?
Money & the World
What Does China's Tech Crackdown Teach Us About Investing?
Finance for Humans
What You Really Need to Know About IPOs
News
Introducing: Fractional Shares on Wealthsimple Trade
Finance for Humans
What is Wealthsimple and How Does it Actually Work?
Finance for Humans
Everyone’s Trading Now. So I Tried It Too, Reluctantly
Money & the World
GME, Doge, Supreme: How Getting Rich Went Full Internet
News
How Wealthsimple Trade Didn’t Break During GameStop
Money & the World
Data: Who Really Traded GME? Why? And What Happened to Them?
Money & the World
Meme Stocks: How Old Regulations Kept Traders from Getting the Best Advice
Money & the World
We Fact-Check Theories About Meme Stocks and Online Brokerages
Money & the World
How the GameStop Phenomenon Happened. And Why the Losers May Not Be Who You Think
Money & the World
Why Are Stock Market Numbers So Wacko Right Now?
Money & the World
We Asked Our Resident Stock Market Genius About the Animal Crossing Economy
Finance for Humans
What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?
Money & the World
We All Went a Little Crazy on Tesla Stock. And That Tells Us a Lot
Finance for Humans
If Stocks Are So Great, Shouldn’t I Only Have Stocks?
Money & the World
Why Do We Think Stock Markets Will Go Up Over Time, Anyway?
Money & the World
A Deep (But Not TOO Deep) Explanation of What We Mean by 'Diversification'
Money & the World
Dumb Questions for Smart People: How Hedge Funds Warp Our World
Finance for Humans
The Market Is at an All-Time High. Should I Double Down or Sell Everything?
Finance for Humans
I Find the Stock Market Scary—Can I Just Close My Eyes and Put My Money in a Savings Account?
Money & the World
Measuring the TSX Index: What the Data Tells Us About Canada