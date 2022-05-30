Wealthsimple Explains: The Market Crashed! Should I Buy the Dip?

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

Markets are down, which might make you wonder if you should do that trendy thing: buy the dip. Buying at a low point is, of course, a brilliant idea. But it can be harder than it sounds. For one thing, you actually have to know where the bottom of that dip is. One of our ironclad pieces of advice is: timing the market usually doesn’t work. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to do it, it just means that there are some rules to getting it right. Here’s how to figure that out (hint, the answer lies within.)

