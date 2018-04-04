Article header

News

Introducing the Wealthsimple Savings Account. Savings Gets Smarter.

Say hi to Smart Savings. If you like higher interest rates, seamless integration with your accounts, and a really pretty app, you're going to love it.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Maybe you think savings accounts are boring. Vanilla. But what's so bad about vanilla? Vanilla ice cream, for instance, is awesome. If you've ever had pie, you'll agree with that. So are other totally indispensable, but not-all-that-sexy things like safety pins, underwear, chicken noodle soup, character actor Paul Giamatti...and, yes, savings accounts. When it comes to planning for your financial future (and present!) everyone could use a dose of really high-quality (and high interest) boringness.

That's why Wealthsimple is offering our very first, new financial product. Wealthsimple Save. What's so smart about it?

  • We continually optimize your savings for great rates. You can see what they are currently here.

  • There's no minimum account size

  • You get unlimited, free transfers

  • It's seamlessly integrated with all your Wealthsimple accounts on our award-winning app

  • Your deposits count on your way to earning Wealthsimple Black

Savings accounts are an important tool in anyone's financial wellness arsenal. Any investment in any financial market, even the most conservative ones, will fluctuate in value from day to day. And there should be some money that you keep in a safe harbour, away from all market fluctuations. Savings accounts keep that money safe, but unlike your chequing account, they can still earn a decent interest rate. So if you need to put money aside for something specific, like a down payment on a house or a car, this year’s tax payments, or for the three months of expenses you should absolutely keep on hand in case of an emergency, a savings account is perfect.

Wealthsimple Save accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) up to $1 million. And we’ll never assess any extra fees on funds in your savings account. So when you need your money, it will be there — all of it, plus a little bit more. Which is the whole point of putting it in our savings account in the first place.

So do something vanilla today, and put your money somewhere Smart.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We Made Sweatshirts!

    Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

  • News

    We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report

    We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;