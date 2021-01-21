Illustrations by Hye Jin Chung

Podcast Episode 1: Karen Russell on Writing, Money, and Motherhood

Maybe Karen’s bio here? Karen Russell won two National Magazine Awards for fiction, and her first novel, Swamplandia! (2011), was a finalist for th Pulitzer Prize and one of The New York Times’ Ten Best Books of 2011. She has received a MacArthur Fellowship and a Guggenheim award among others. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, she now lives in Portland, Oregon and is a visiting professor at Texas State University’s MFA program. Oh, and she actually had her baby before she finished this essay! A girl named Ada Starling Perez.

A special thank you goes to our guest Karen Russell. The Wealthsimple Magazine Podcast is hosted by Devin Friedman; produced by Greg Tharp; edited by Sam Keenan; and music and sound design is by Andy Huckvale.

