Article header

News

Say hello to simple signups!

Starting today, Canadians can open an investment account with the push of a button.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Opening an investment account sucks. Mountains of paperwork to sign without reading, complex choices, speaking with commissioned sales people. It can be intimidating, and we believe it's holding Canadians back from making smart choices about their money: 50% of Canadians still don't have a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA), and 80% of TFSAs are held in cash or GICs, which are very low-return investments.

It's time for a change.

Starting today, Canadians can start investing from their mobile phones. It's as easy as downloading the Wealthsimple app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, and we'll design a personalized, low-cost portfolio of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) just for you. Existing clients can expect the same great features they've enjoyed since last year.

Simple signups is another step towards our mission of making investing simple, low-cost, and transparent for everyone.If you have existing investment accounts, it's also easy to transfer to Wealthsimple. While banks may take 19 days and charge $139 to transfer your account, we'll cover the fees and won't charge you if you decide to leave.

On-demand advice

We know that investing can be confusing. That's why every Wealthsimple client has access to our unique on-demand advice service. Simply email, text, call, or video chat with your personal Wealth Concierge. They can help answer questions about your investments, the markets, buying a home, paying off debt, and all other financial issues. (They are registered Portfolio Managers with the OSC, after all). And since they don't earn commissions, you can finally trust the financial advice you receive.

Investing in innovation

Wealthsimple was the first of its kind in Canada to offer a digital account opening experience on desktop, and now is the first to offer it on a mobile device. Our commitment to innovation is part of our DNA. Unlike traditional financial institutions, we are a technology company that builds tools and services to simplify our clients' lives. We will continue innovating by pushing new features, upgrades, and improvements every day.

If you share our vision for better investing, we hope you join us. Together we will make investing smart, simple, and low-cost for everyone!

Mike Katchen

@mkatchen

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Wealthsimple News is Coming to a Commute Near You

    Our new magazine isn't just going out with the Globe and Mail today, it's also going to be at our very own Wealthsimple newsstands. Where you can also get free gum.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We Made Sweatshirts!

    Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;