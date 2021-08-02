Meet Wealthsimple Tax

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

You know the old saying, change is hard? We were wondering, is there someone in the Old Sayings department we can make an appeal to? Because some change isn’t that difficult. Like the change from using SimpleTax — the simplest, most powerful way for Canadians to do their own taxes online — to being a Wealthsimple Tax user is very easy. Why? Because it’s basically the same thing. The same software, the same pay-what-you-want fee structure, the same works-for-everyone utility, just with a nice new logo and the power of Wealthsimple behind it.

So what’s happening?

You know us, right? Wealthsimple, the people with the cool app that began as an automated investing service and now provides Canada with its only commission-free stock trading and crypto investing and pay-your-friends app and canine spaceflight. (Actually, we made that last one up.) More than a million Canadians trust Wealthsimple to help them do money right. A couple years ago Wealthsimple acquired SimpleTax, and now we’re officially changing the name and bringing Wealthsimple Tax into the family. (Please send cigars and onesies printed with T4s to our offices.)

To announce the new member of the family, we’ve created three amazing ads, which debuted in Canada during Super Bowl LV. They star some characters you may recognize — Noah, Medusa and Frankenstein’s monster — doing their own taxes. We’re pretty proud of the spots, and every time we watch them — at risk of being seen as the types who laugh at their own jokes — we totally laugh at our own jokes. Check them out below.

What did you keep from the old SimpleTax?

Everything. Almost.

SimpleTax was founded on the idea that doing your taxes kind of sucks, but that we shouldn’t be intimidated by doing them ourselves — with the right help. In fact, doing taxes should be easy and inexpensive and even kind of empowering. So, in 2014, they built a company that did just that. We loved everything about SimpleTax — its intuitive interface, pay-what-you-want fee structure — so we didn’t change much.

Here’s what’s the same:

The simple, totally secure, powerful, online software that helps you complete your filing

The guarantee that you’ll get the biggest possible refund

The pricing structure where you simply pay what you want

The no-nonsense, no-complications, incredibly simple experience

The fact that it takes the average single-day filer about 80 minutes to finish doing their taxes

But surely you changed something?

Well, a couple of things. Here’s what’s new:

The new home for doing your taxes is wealthsimple.com/tax. The old SimpleTax.ca is still active, but when you start a new filing it’ll take you to the new site

A new logo and a really simple new look. We like design, what can we say?

If you want access to your old SimpleTax filings, you can still get them. But for that you’ll have to go through the old site

If you’re a current Wealthsimple client, you can just use your login info to start your filing right away

If I’m a former SimpleTax user, do I have to do anything?

Just one thing. If you are a SimpleTax user and have never signed up for a Wealthsimple account, you will need to create one to continue using the service. Just type in your info, create a new password and you’re pretty much done.

And of course once you have that account, if you’re looking around at our suite of excellent financial products — Trade, Cash, Invest — and you see something you’d like to take out for a spin, you can do it instantly. But if you don’t want to, that’s fine, too.

So there you have it. As Frankenstein’s monster says, anyone can do their taxes with Wealthsimple Tax. Which, the way he says it sounds a little more like “uhhhhn.”

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently hosts "The Originals" podcast and writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier.

Recommended for you We Built Our Portfolios to Protect Your Money In a Downturn. Here's Why it Worked News

The Wait(list) is Over: Say Hello to Wealthsimple Trade News

Dear Canada: It's Time For Open Banking News

Wealthsimple Has the First Regulated Crypto Trading Platform in Canada. But What Does That Even Mean? News