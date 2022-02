Money Diaries

How to Go From Working in a Steel Mill to Being the Highest Paid Actor on TV

Ed O’Neill made his career during the era when networks dominated TV, starring in “Married... With Children” and “Modern Family.” He also gives a stunning performance in the recently released film “The Last Shift,” a new comedy about working-class life. He opens up to Wealthsimple about earning $300 a week in a steel mill in Youngstown and getting a $3-million bonus in Hollywood.