Article header

News

Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Have you ever found yourself sitting up at night, wondering what it would be like to combine the efficiency and simplicity of Wealthsimple technology with the attention and knowledge of a team of experts who have years of experience advising high net worth clients? If the answer is yes, well, first of all you should think about joining our product team. And secondly: we're proud to announce Wealthsimple Generation, a whole new tier of service and benefits.

Wealthsimple Generation is for clients who deposit more than a total of $500,000 between their Wealthsimple investment accounts and their Wealthsimple savings accounts. And yes, that includes Wealthsimple Black clients who already qualify — congratulations! You just got more benefits. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Like with all Wealthsimple investing accounts, Generation begins with an intelligent, personalized portfolio built using Nobel Prize-winning investment strategy and comprised of low-fee ETFs. But we launched Generation because we found that, among our clients who had a higher net worth, people needed more personalized portfolios and access to on-demand financial planning. It's only natural — clients who have lots of assets can also have more complicated finances that require a little more attention.

As a Generation client, you'll get:

A team of experts dedicated to your financial goals: Generation clients get access to a team of dedicated advisors with experience working with high net worth clients to holistically tackle your financial future. Clients receive a personalized financial report, complete with specific steps to meet their goals — whether that's establishing an income strategy for retirement, preserving wealth for future generations, or helping find ways to draw down accounts while minimizing taxes.

Individualized portfolios: A Generation advisor will create a personalized portfolio for each client's unique financial goals and exposures. The portfolio will take into account all your assets, whether they're in Wealthsimple accounts or not (including outside investments, owned businesses, homes, etc). The advisor will also make sure you're taking advantage of every advanced tax optimizing option, whether that means changing asset location or using tax-loss harvesting.

Lower Fees: Generation clients pay only 0.4% management fees. We advise against paying high fees, of course, not only because you don't need them, but because they're especially painful when you're investing a lot of money. The difference between paying traditional management fees and Wealthsimple’s fee can add up to tens of thousands of dollars — if not hundreds of thousands — over the years.

A Health Plan to go with Your Financial Plan: Clients receive 50% off a Comprehensive Health Plan from Medcan.

So there you have it. Wealthsimple Generation, a new tier of investing that offers on-demand service to help individuals and families manage their investments, plan for retirement, protect their wealth and maximize their legacy. If you've got questions, we're here.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Dear Canada: It's Time For Open Banking

    It might sound esoteric – or even boring. But the policy being considered by the government right now could radically improve our financial lives.

  • News

    The Wait(list) is Over: Say Hello to Wealthsimple Trade

    Today we launch our new Trade app. So everyone on our beta waitlist — and anyone else in Canada, too! — can buy and sell stocks with $0 commissions.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We Made Sweatshirts!

    Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;