Wealthsimple Crypto Is Here!
Money Diaries
Anthony Bourdain
Stories From Our New Economy: Bullish on Bidets Edition
The Long-Term Economic Disaster of Cash Bail
The Five Worst Reasons to Be Trading Crypto
What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?
Pandemic Money Diaries — Panic at Trader Joe’s Edition
Wealthsimple Crypto Is Here!
You can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum with Wealthsimple Crypto. Here’s how it works, how to sign up, and everything else you need to know.
We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
We believe Black lives matter. We are committed to building a more diverse team, and to supporting our Black communities.
We Made an Even More Socially Responsible Portfolio
Introducing Wealthsimple’s new SRI funds. We designed them to be the most effective, low-cost, and, yes, socially responsible ETFs in Canada.
We Built Our Portfolios to Protect Your Money In a Downturn. Here's Why it Worked
Our new portfolios outperformed our old portfolios (not to mention Canada’s largest mutual funds). Of course, no one should focus on short-term performance, but a look at why these changes worked will help you understand why not all diversification is created equal.
Wealthsimple Cash Is Here!
Yep, the new Wealthsimple do-everything cash account comes with a 0.9% savings rate, a nifty new cash card, and no account fees. And that’s just the beginning.
How Do You Bring Financial Power to the People? It’s Kind of a Good Story
Why are we telling the story of where we came from now? Because it’s got a lot to do with where Wealthsimple is going.
Welcome SimpleTax, the Newest Addition to the Wealthsimple Family
If you love SimpleTax (or don’t know you love it yet) you’ll be thrilled to know it’s now another way Wealthsimple is making your money life better.
The Wealthsimple Experience Is About to Get Even Better
When you log in to Wealthsimple in the next week, things are going to look a little different. Our new experience gives you a clearer picture of where you are, so you can make better decisions about where you want to go.
The Stadium We Were Born to Sponsor
Today we unveil Wealthsimple’s first sports arena. It’s gorgeous, brand new, and the size of a large Caesar salad.
Joel Kim Booster Was in Massive Student Debt Until Last Year
Before he was cast in Sunnyside or had a Comedy Central special or wrote for Billy on the Street, he was raised working class in Illinois, saddled with huge student debt, and worked marathon hours doing customer service for Groupon. Joel Kim Booster shares his money story.
Tynomi Banks’s Big Break Was Probably Getting Fired From a Corporate Job
On the heels of her elimination from Canada's Drag Race, the world-class drag performer talks about inequality in the drag world, her mother’s lessons in hustle, and drag during the time of covid.
Our new Money Diaries series tells stories of humans whose lives have been upended by this crisis. In this edition we meet four businesses (the owner of a bunker company, a bespoke distiller, a day-trading celebrity, and a bidet magnate) that took unexpected turns.
Alison Roman Is the Patron Saint of Home Cooking and Everyone’s at Home
She always wanted to cook and never thought much about money. But life gets strange when everyone’s wondering what to do with half a pound of broccoli and some dry kidney beans and you know the answer. The chef and cookbook author on her pandemic money story.
Our virus-era Money Diaries series tells stories of humans whose lives, financial and otherwise, have been upended. In our first edition: a grocery clerk, a weed dealer, the author Jon Mooallem, a restaurant manager, and a male escort.
Cult Animator Carson Mell Decided Making Stuff Was More Important than College
The maker of the underground hit “Chonto,” writer on “Silicon Valley,” and author of "Cherry on Top" took a circuitous route to Hollywood success. A route that ran through the grocery store deli counter.
She’s a Toronto Legend, Model, and Style Icon. And She Was Nearly Homeless
Judith Maria Bradley was just named finalist for model of the year in Canada. And she didn’t start modelling until age 70. The Money Diary of a woman with a second act (and a third and a fourth)
She Was Living in a Shelter Six Years Ago. Now She’s the CEO of Her Own Beauty Company
Brandi Leifso is a high school dropout, a survivor of domestic violence, and the founder of a beauty empire that’s taking the world by storm.
How to Quit Your Job and Bike Around the World for $17,000
Alec Young, at age 28, was on the proverbial treadmill: work a corporate job, blow your paycheques on small luxuries, repeat. One day he decided to trade the treadmill for a bike. What happened next was unpredictable. Even to the grizzly bear.
The Star-Crossed Financial Life of One of the Greatest Living Astrologers
Aliza Kelly — author, money manifest-er — joins the occult with the almighty dollar. Here she answers the big question: What’s going to happen to the market when Uranus is in Taurus?! (We're not saying you should believe it, but we're boring data people.)
Why Are Stock Market Numbers So Wacko Right Now?
Because the stock market isn't the economy. Ben Reeves, Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer, explains why things like unemployment are so terrible while the stock market has spent the past months at or near record highs.
The Five Worst Reasons to Be Trading Crypto
Wealthsimple Crypto is Canada’s first regulated crypto exchange. But that doesn’t mean everyone should use it.
The Best BIPOC Money Sites in Canada
Enoch Omololu, whose Savvy New Canadians is one of the best financial resources for immigrants in the country, thinks BIPOC communities are still underserved when it comes to money advice. Here are his favourite sites, and the ones he wishes existed.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: I Want to Give Money to What’s Important, But I’m Worried About My Financial Future
Our columnist takes on balancing a real fear for your future with a real desire to do good for others.
How I Got Out of (a Lot) of Credit-Card Debt
When she was 30, Pauleanna Reid—journalist, advice-giver and entrepreneur—found herself in more than $50,000 in credit-card debt. Now, at 32, the debt’s gone and her business is thriving. Here she breaks down her advice for getting out of debt and staying on track.
Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income
If your income has taken a hit and you have to tap into savings (or debt), how you do it is important. Here’s our guide to which accounts to pull from, how to avoid penalties and fees and taxes, and everything else you need so it's easy to get back on track when this is over.
Is This the Year to Try SimpleTax? (Um, Probably. Yes)
On one hand, it seems like if you’re ever going to try doing your own taxes online, 2020 is the moment. On the other hand, doing your own taxes online still sounds awful. To help make that decision easier, here’s a quick guide to what using SimpleTax actually entails.
What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?
Say you’re a millennial who came of age right at the cusp of the Great Recession. Or you didn’t start investing because you were freaked out by that recession. Or you had student loans weighing you down. And now the ride is over. What to do if you missed the bull market?
Now Is a Really Good Time to Understand How Interest Rates Work
Financial disruption has been coming fast and furious. In the midst, interest rates have been slashed to near zero. Here’s how to understand what that means, and what it’ll do to your mortgage, your savings account, and your investments.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: My Boyfriend Wants Me to Support Him While He Chases His Dream
To be honest, says our fearless columnist, she's been there! Except in reverse. Her advice: Boundaries, communication, and more boundaries. And then: a ton of support.
Help! This Is a Super BFD!
How do you make a Big Financial Decision (BFD) — like buying a house or starting a business or selling an asset — in the middle of a hurricane of uncertainty? Here’s a guide to deciding (and deciding if you should decide) in a time when no one wants to.
The Long-Term Economic Disaster of Cash Bail
We spoke to Robin Steinberg of The Bail Project and Colin Doyle from the Criminal Justice Policy Program at Harvard Law School about how the cash bail system fuels and funds mass incarceration — and how it wreaks havoc on society.
We Asked Our Resident Stock Market Genius About the Animal Crossing Economy
Is the economy built by the creators of Animal Crossing functional? Can you learn anything about the actual economy from it? Will a boar come and deliver turnips to us in real life anytime soon? We turned to Ben Reeves, CIO of Wealthsimple, to help us understand the world (both virtual and real).
The Government Is Offering Relief. Here’s What It Means for You
A guide to (what we know so far about) taxes, benefits, sick leave and other forms of financial relief in the age of Covid-19.
What the Hell is Actually Going on in the Economy Right Now?
A conversation with Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer and resident economic genius about what’s happening in the market, how crazy things could get, and what you can do about it. (Hint: help everyone stay healthy.)
We All Went a Little Crazy on Tesla Stock. And That Tells Us a Lot
We charted what our clients did on our Trade app as the price of TSLA rose roughly 40% in just two days last week. And what it showed us was how emotion and hype can affect not just the stock market but our individual bottom lines.
The Pioneer of Burnout Theory Tells Us About Millennials and Money
Anne Helen Petersen, journalist and author of the forthcoming book "Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation", explains how things are different for the generation the world seems to love to hate.
The Price of Love (Meow!)
How much will it cost to have a cat — this year, next year, for the rest of its natural born life? We did some math.
Kawhi: Best. Trade. Ever. In history. Of the Universe.
No. We’re not being hyberbolic. (Yes we are.) But as folks who like trades (be they in financial markets or the NBA), here’s our argument that the Kawhi Leonard trade was the best in NBA history.
Dumb Questions for Smart People: Why Helicopter Parenting Is a Response to Income Inequality
The economics of the way we raise our children — and the psychological repercussions it causes.