News
We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
Wealthsimple Magazine
Conversations with geniuses and weirdos, help with investing and taxes, and stories that help you understand the big strange world we live in
Money Diaries
Anthony Bourdain
Popular right now
Featured Topic
News
The latest news from Wealthsimple
We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
We believe Black lives matter. We are committed to building a more diverse team, and to supporting our Black communities.
The Wealthsimple Experience Is About to Get Even Better
When you log in to Wealthsimple in the next week, things are going to look a little different. Our new experience gives you a clearer picture of where you are, so you can make better decisions about where you want to go.
Your Portfolio Just Got Even Smarter
We’ve made some really important tweaks to our investment mix, designed to help protect you in a downturn and leave you poised for better returns in the future.
Our New Round of Investment Means Smart Financial Services Are Coming for Everybody
Can a $100 million investment help change the financial industry?
Our Investing Master Class Will Make You Smart Three Minutes at a Time
In ten episodes we make learning if, how, and when you should invest as painless, entertaining, and actually inspiring as possible.
Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service
Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.
'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign
We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.
We Made Sweatshirts!
Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)
We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay
A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.
NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.
Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.
Featured Topic
Money Diaries
Candid money stories from interesting people
Stories From Our New Economy: Bullish on Bidets Edition
Our new Money Diaries series tells stories of humans whose lives have been upended by this crisis. In this edition we meet four businesses (the owner of a bunker company, a bespoke distiller, a day-trading celebrity, and a bidet magnate) that took unexpected turns.
Alison Roman Is the Patron Saint of Home Cooking and Everyone’s at Home
She always wanted to cook and never thought much about money. But life gets strange when everyone’s wondering what to do with half a pound of broccoli and some dry kidney beans and you know the answer. The chef and cookbook author on her pandemic money story.
Pandemic Money Diaries — Panic at Trader Joe’s Edition
Our virus-era Money Diaries series tells stories of humans whose lives, financial and otherwise, have been upended. In our first edition: a grocery clerk, a weed dealer, the author Jon Mooallem, a restaurant manager, and a male escort.
Cult Animator Carson Mell Decided Making Stuff Was More Important than College
The maker of the underground hit “Chonto,” writer on “Silicon Valley,” and author of "Cherry on Top" took a circuitous route to Hollywood success. A route that ran through the grocery store deli counter.
She’s a Toronto Legend, Model, and Style Icon. And She Was Nearly Homeless
Judith Maria Bradley was just named finalist for model of the year in Canada. And she didn’t start modeling until age 70. The Money Diary of a woman with a second act (and a third and a fourth)
She Was Living in a Shelter Six Years Ago. Now She’s the CEO of Her Own Beauty Company
Brandi Leifso is a high school dropout, a survivor of domestic violence, and the founder of a beauty empire that’s taking the world by storm.
How to Quit Your Job and Bike Around the World for $13,000
Alec Young, at age 28, was on the proverbial treadmill: work a corporate job, blow your paychecks on small luxuries, repeat. One day he decided to trade the treadmill for a bike. What happened next was unpredictable. Even to the grizzly bear.
The Star-Crossed Financial Life of One of the Greatest Living Astrologers
Aliza Kelly — author, money manifest-er — joins the occult with the almighty dollar. Here she answers the big question: What’s going to happen to the market when Uranus is in Taurus?! (We're not saying you should believe it, but we're boring data people.)
The Founding Owner of the Raptors Believes in the Power of Drake
John Bitove, who led the leadership group that brought basketball to Canada, talks about NBA economics, doing basketball in a hockey town, and how the Raptors will bounce back
Mike Piazza Was Successful Because You Booed Him
The legendary catcher talks about his dad, his kids, and how he didn’t feel comfortable being an introvert until he moved to New York. And yes, his money story.
Featured Topic
Finance for Humans
How to be a better money person
What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?
Say you’re a millennial who came of age right at the cusp of the Great Recession. Or you didn’t start investing because you were freaked out by that recession. Or you had student loans weighing you down. And now the ride is over. What to do if you missed the bull market?
Now Is a Really Good Time to Understand How Interest Rates Work
Financial disruption has been coming fast and furious. In the midst, interest rates have been slashed to near zero. Here’s how to understand what that means, and what it’ll do to your mortgage, your savings account, and your investments.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: My Boyfriend Wants Me to Support Him While He Chases His Dream
To be honest, says our fearless columnist, she's been there! Except in reverse. Her advice: Boundaries, communication, and more boundaries. And then: a ton of support.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: I’m in Charge of a Group Vacation and Everyone Has Different Money Issues. Help!
In this special edition, our guest Ms. Etiquette tackles the thorny task of dealing with a whole mess of people who want to hang out but don’t necessarily have the same budget.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: How Much Am I Supposed to Tip During the Holidays Anyway?
It’s that time of year, when you tip those wonderful people who help you live your life – the babysitter, the hair stylist, the handyman, the doorman, the house cleaner. Yet you have zero idea how much to give. Our fearless columnist takes on holiday tipping.
If Stocks Are So Great, Shouldn’t I Only Have Stocks?
Today we challenge WS’s investment experts with a taste of their own medicine: If stocks have the best returns, and their risk is minimal if your timetable is long enough... why are there bonds in my portfolio?
Should I Find a Money Manager Who Can Help Me Avoid the Next Downturn?
We answer your burning money questions. In this edition: what active managers do well and what they don’t do well.
I Want to Be Green But It’s Too Expensive!
Our columnist takes on the conundrum of wanting to be responsible but not being able to afford sustainable body wash and eco jeans. Hint: it’s not about what you buy.
The Housecleaner I Use Hasn’t Worked in Two Months. How Long Should I Keep Paying Her?
Our fearless columnist explains how to make an ethical and sound financial decision when you’re a member of the Pandemic Anxiety Club.
A User’s Guide to Participating (or Not!) in an IPO
A guide to the frenzy, the idiocy, the opportunity, and everything else you need to know before investing (or not) in IPOs.
Featured Topic
Money & the World
How money shapes the world we live in
We Asked Our Resident Stock Market Genius About the Animal Crossing Economy
Is the economy built by the creators of Animal Crossing functional? Can you learn anything about the actual economy from it? Will a boar come and deliver turnips to us in real life anytime soon? We turned to Ben Reeves, CIO of Wealthsimple, to help us understand the world (both virtual and real).
What the Hell is Actually Going on in the Economy Right Now?
A conversation with Ben Reeves, Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer and resident economic genius, about what’s happening in the market, how crazy things could get, and what you can do about it. (Hint: help everyone stay healthy.)
We All Went a Little Crazy on Tesla Stock. And That Tells Us a Lot
We charted what our clients did on our Trade app as the price of TSLA rose roughly 40% in just two days last week. And what it showed us was how emotion and hype can affect not just the stock market but our individual bottom lines.
Dumb Questions for Smart People: The Pioneer of Burnout Theory Tells Us About Millennials and Money
Anne Helen Petersen, journalist and author of the forthcoming book "Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation", explains how things are different for the generation the world seems to love to hate.
The Price of Love (Meow!)
How much will it cost to have a cat — this year, next year, for the rest of its natural born life? We did some math.
Kawhi: Best. Trade. Ever. In history. Of the Universe.
As folks who like trades (be they in financial markets or the NBA), here’s our argument that the Kawhi Leonard trade was the best in NBA history.
Dumb Questions for Smart People: Why Helicopter Parenting Is a Response to Income Inequality
The economics of the way we raise our children — and the psychological repercussions it causes.
The Price of Love (Woof!)
How much will it cost to have a dog — this year, next year, for the rest of its natural born life? We did some math.
Marriage: The Money Story
Marriage has a profound effect on the financial lives of women. And the financial lives of women have a profound effect on their marriages.
Why It Costs More to Borrow if You're Black
When it comes to the disparity in wealth, there's a hidden, and powerful, force at work.