Canada’s highest-interest chequing account
Get up to 4.5% interest on your entire Cash account balance.
Interest rates that grow with your wealth
3.5%
Interest for Core clients
4%
Interest for Premium clients
4.5%
Interest for Generation clients
Get lots with a Cash account and not just interest
No monthly fees
All the flexibility of a chequing account. None of the monthly fees.
Get a bonus on deposits and transfers
Existing and new clients transferring or depositing $15,000+ can earn a 1% match. T&Cs apply.
Simple and secure
Your money is held at CDIC member institutions, which has up to $500,000 coverage on eligible deposits.
Manage your money with more accounts
Save for a house, a solo vacation, or keep your tax money separate. Whatever your goals, open multiple Cash accounts, by yourself or with someone else.
Have an account elsewhere?
Move your money, get a cash bonus
Get a 1% cash bonus when you transfer or deposit a minimum of $15,000 to Wealthsimple. There’s no max on what you can make. T&Cs apply.
Better than a bank? You decide.
Auto-invest your pay
Direct deposit into your Cash account, and automatically buy stocks, ETFs, or crypto. As soon as your pay hits, the money will be invested.
Direct deposit perks
Get extra perks — like auto-investing, faster access to your paycheque, and 0.5% more interest (up to 4.5%) — with qualifying direct deposits. T&Cs apply.
Steadfast interest rates
Our rates aren’t promotional or subject to opening additional accounts. Instead, we follow the Bank of Canada’s rate. If it rises, we rise too (and vice versa).
Ready to break up with your bank?
Open an account in minutes. You can start spending, saving, and earning right away — no branch visits required.