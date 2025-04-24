You have 30 days after the end of your qualification period or when all of your qualifying funding has landed in your account(s) (whichever is later) to choose your reward. We’ll be in touch with you to make a final decision about your reward. Let your Wealthsimple contact (Business Development Representative, Financial Planner, or Advisor) know which you prefer.

If you’re interested in the 0.75% match bonus, after the end of your eligibility period and after your and after all the funds land in your account, you’ll automatically receive this option within 60 days, which is paid into your cash account (linked to your Cash card) monthly, over 24 months.

If you’re interested in the gift, we'll be in touch with you within 30 days of your gift selection to coordinate next steps.

If we don’t hear from you regarding a choice, you’ll automatically begin to receive a 0.75% Match bonus, paid into your cash account monthly, over 24 months.