We’ve partnered with Canadian companies to offer a curated selection of gifts. Choose a reward based on your total eligible transfer amount, or go with a 0.75% match instead. Of course, these gifts are subject to availability and will depend on whether you meet the eligibility and terms for the reward.
TRANSFER $500,000+
Handcrafted Canoe
Founded in Muskoka, Langford Canoe has set the standard in craftsmanship, blending tradition with innovation. For over 85 years, these timeless canoes have offered elegance, performance, and quality.
TRANSFER $1,000,000+
Cold Tub or Wood Fired Hot Tub
Made in Winnipeg from marine grade aluminum and western red cedar, GOODLAND tubs are designed the with the goal of helping people slow down and connect with nature.
TRANSFER $2,000,000+
Handcrafted Finnish Sauna
Handcrafted in Canada using locally sourced Eastern white cedar, pine, and aspen, Sip Saunas bring together a delightful blend of form, function and tradition.
TRANSFER $5,000,000+
Backyard Home Office
From Muskoka cabins to glamping, offices, or studios, these modern prefab kits assemble in no time. Customizable, strong, and made in Canada. Your dream space awaits, no permit required.
TRANSFER $10,000,000+
A-Frame Cabin
1 cabin left
Award-winning design crafted to rigorous standards from responsibly sourced Canadian Douglas fir. This architecturally designed A-Frame is turnkey, offering the perfect escape to reconnect with nature.
Or get a 0.75% match
Already have a fully-stocked cottage? When you transfer $500,000 to $10,000,000, we’ll give you 0.75% of the value of your transfer, paid over 24 months.
Enjoy Generation benefits when you move $500,000+
Our lowest fees
Your money goes further with a 0.4% management fee (0.2% if you have $10M with us) on Managed Investing accounts, lower crypto trading fees, free USD trading and more.
Our highest interest
Earn 2.75% interest on your chequing account balance.
The most rewards
Get 10 airport lounge passes a year, and 3 partner rewards.
Personalized Advice
Speak with our experienced advisors about your unique financial picture. From traditional wealth management, to estate planning and tax filing, you’re in good hands.
FAQs
The hold period is 2 years (730 days) after the end of your 30-day qualification window.
For greater flexibility, if you need to make a withdrawal during the hold period, we will only reduce future payments by the proportion of money taken out. Any previous installments will not be clawed back.
You have 30 days after the end of your qualification period or when all of your qualifying funding has landed in your account(s) (whichever is later) to choose your reward. We’ll be in touch with you to make a final decision about your reward. Let your Wealthsimple contact (Business Development Representative, Financial Planner, or Advisor) know which you prefer.
If you’re interested in the 0.75% match bonus, after the end of your eligibility period and after your and after all the funds land in your account, you’ll automatically receive this option within 60 days, which is paid into your cash account (linked to your Cash card) monthly, over 24 months.
If you’re interested in the gift, we'll be in touch with you within 30 days of your gift selection to coordinate next steps.
If we don’t hear from you regarding a choice, you’ll automatically begin to receive a 0.75% Match bonus, paid into your cash account monthly, over 24 months.
Yes!
You’re welcome to share this offer with your friends and family. Please contact your Wealthsimple Business Development Representative or Advisor for a personalized invitation page.
Deposits, crypto transfers and institutional transfers from an institution outside of Wealthsimple will be eligible, including in-kind, cash and mixed (both cash and securities) transfers and more, as long as the total funding amount (less any withdrawals or margin debit balances) is at least $500,000.
Internal transfers between Wealthsimple accounts are not eligible. Debit balances associated with Margin (non-registered) accounts are not considered qualifying funding and will be deducted from the funding calculation, see below for details. For more information about our account types, see our accounts page.
In the case of Joint Accounts, transfers will only count toward the eligibility of the primary account holder (the client who first opened the account). If a secondary account holder transfers into an account in which they are not the primary account holder, those transfers will count towards the primary account holder’s eligibility.
If you make transfers to a joint account or a Spousal RRSP, the primary account holder must be registered to receive the bonus but both account holders will be able to transfer and deposit into the account and the sum of both will be counted as the qualifying funding amount for the primary account holder.
In addition, if we suspect fraudulent transfers in and out of your Wealthsimple accounts, we reserve the right to stop payments, deducting the gift value, remove you from the promotion and/or close your Wealthsimple account.
If you have any questions about what counts towards this offer, reach out to your Wealthsimple representative, and they’ll be happy to help you!