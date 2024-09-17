Toronto Community Housing
Open a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) and Wealthsimple will automatically apply for the Canada Learning Bond (CLB), a $500 - $2,000 government benefit per child at no-cost.
Save for school with a Wealthsimple RESP
Get up to $2,000 with the Canada Learning Bond
Wealthsimple will automatically apply you for the Canada Learning Bond (CLB), if you are eligible, you can get $500 -$2,000.
No management fees
When you receive the CLB, we pay the management fees. Plus, we will deposit an additional $25 into your account.
No account minimums
With a Wealthsimple RESP there are no contributions or account minimums required.
Open an RESP anywhere, anytime
Skip the trip to the branch and get your RESP opened online in minutes.
What is the Canada Learning Bond (CLB)?
The Canada Learning Bond is a $500 - $2,000 per person benefit that the Government of Canada adds to an RESP to help pay for full-time or part-time post-secondary education.
Automatically apply.
Wealthsimple will apply for CLB on your behalf when you open an RESP.
No minimum deposit.
You do not need to make any account contributions to be eligible.
No strings attached.
CLB will not impact any other benefits that you, or your family, receive.
Open an RESP in minutes
Step 1
Answer a few questions about your financial situation.
Step 2
We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you.
Step 3
We'll automatically apply you for the CLB.
Start saving now
Save for education in just minutes - no paperwork, no bank appointments.
FAQs
Wealthsimple Inc. (“Wealthsimple”) is partnering with your employer to deliver this promotion.
You are being directed to this page by your employer and participation is completely voluntary. Your employer will not receive any compensation because of this introduction. Wealthsimple is registered as a portfolio manager in each jurisdiction of Canada. Wealthsimple Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity (Charitable Registration Number 796584738 RR0001).
All activities under this arrangement requiring registration will be performed by Wealthsimple. All investments involve risk. To get more information on our products, investment decisions, fee schedules, user testimonials, promotions & more visit https://wsim.co/disclaimers.
For information about what government grants you might be eligible for, and tips for financing post-secondary education for yourself or your children, check out Wealthsimple Foundation.
If you would like to learn more about the Canada Learning Bond, please email info@wealthsimplefoundation.com.