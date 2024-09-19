The Canada Learning Bond is a $500 - $2,000 per person benefit that the Government of Canada adds to an RESP to help pay for full-time or part-time post-secondary education.

Automatically apply.

Wealthsimple will apply for CLB on your behalf when you open an RESP.

No minimum deposit.

You do not need to make any account contributions to be eligible.

No strings attached.

CLB will not impact any other benefits that you, or your family, receive.