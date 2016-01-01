Wealthsimple Tax vs Turbotax

Wealthsimple Tax and TurboTax Online features
Wealthsimple Tax
TurboTax Online
|Autofill my return available
|Yes
|Yes
|$0 filing available
|Up to 2 returns, no restrictions on forms you can file
|For simple returns only
|Employment income
|$0
|$0
|Pension income
|$0
|$0
|Tuition
|$0
|$0
|RRSP contributions
|$0
|$0
|Child care expenses
|$0
|$0
|Donations, medical expenses, employment expenses
|$0
|$21 per return
|Investment income, foreign income
|$0
|$40 per return
|Rental income, Self employment income
|$0
|$60 per return
|Audit protection, priority support, identity protection
|$0 for Premium clients (covers up to 8 returns, does not include identity protection)
|$60 per return
|1:1 Tax expert review
|$80
|$40 - $110 per return
|Average years of tax expert experience
|Over 20 years
|Over 10 years
FAQs
You can file your taxes in Quebec and in French using our Basic and Plus plans. Expert review in the Pro product is available in English only.
Yes! For Wealthsimple Premium clients with over $100,000 in assets, those services are included in the Pro plan. For Wealthsimple Core clients, the additional services are $40.