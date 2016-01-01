Skip to main content

Wealthsimple Tax vs Turbotax

Wealthsimple Tax and TurboTax Online features

Wealthsimple Tax
TurboTax Online
Autofill my return availableYesYes
$0 filing availableUp to 2 returns, no restrictions on forms you can fileFor simple returns only
Employment income$0$0
Pension income$0$0
Tuition$0$0
RRSP contributions$0$0
Child care expenses$0$0
Donations, medical expenses, employment expenses$0$21 per return
Investment income, foreign income$0$40 per return
Rental income, Self employment income$0$60 per return
Audit protection, priority support, identity protection$0 for Premium clients (covers up to 8 returns, does not include identity protection)$60 per return
1:1 Tax expert review$80$40 - $110 per return
Average years of tax expert experienceOver 20 yearsOver 10 years

Table last reviewed April 2024

FAQs

You can file your taxes in Quebec and in French using our Basic and Plus plans. Expert review in the Pro product is available in English only.

Yes! For Wealthsimple Premium clients with over $100,000 in assets, those services are included in the Pro plan. For Wealthsimple Core clients, the additional services are $40.