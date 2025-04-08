Fast, free tax filing software
Simple tax filing starts here. Try Wealthsimple Tax. With plans starting from as little as $0.
We guarantee your maximum refund
Sophisticated features made simple
Effective yet easy-to-use, every tool you need to seamlessly optimize your return is built right into our platform.
Filing that meets your needs
Taxes aren’t one size fits all. From spousal filing to audit protection, pick a plan that suits you best, and we’ll take care of the rest.
Transparent pricing
No hidden fees or surprise charges. Our filing options start at just $0, and include free access to any tax form you require.
Pick the plan that’s right for you
Basic
Every powerful feature you need to file with confidence.
-
Guarantees your maximum refund
-
Optimizes credits and deductions for the best result
Plus
Priority email support and audit protection for all of your returns.
-
All the Basic benefits
-
Audit protection
Pro
Enhance your experience with a one-on-one consultation from a tax expert.*
-
All the Plus benefits
-
Customized advice
*Pro plan is not available for residents of Québec or in French.
Your maximum refund awaits
Join the 2 million Canadians who use Wealthsimple Tax to file easily, efficiently, and affordably.
FAQs
Yes, the Basic plan is really Pay What You Want. Even $0! You can file up to 2 returns using Basic, and there are no restrictions on what you can file. All of your sources of income, like employment income, investment income, and self-employed income, are available in Basic. And any other deductions you have, like medical expenses, charitable donations, or childcare expenses are included, too.
Yes, Wealthsimple Tax is certified by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Revenu Québec (RQ) as a NETFILE-certified Tax software platform in Canada for tax years 2020 - 2024.
If you refile your taxes before December 31, 2024 and find a better refund using a competitor’s tax software, we'll match it. When using a competitor's product you must enter identical information, and we'll refund either the purchase price or license fee for filing up to a maximum of $50 CAD, or any payment you made for the year (whichever is greater in value). You can learn more about our Maximum refund guarantee here.
You can file up to 2 returns in Basic, 8 returns in Plus, and up to 20 returns in Pro. The CRA has a limit of 20 returns per computer or online account for all NETFILE-certified tax software in Canada. This limit applies to each tax year.
You can file your taxes in Quebec using our Basic and Plus plans. Our Pro product is not available in Quebec.
You can file your taxes in French using our Basic and Plus plans. Expert review in the Pro product is available in English only.
Wealthsimple Tax's experts are seasoned tax professionals who have multiple years experience preparing Canadian tax returns. Many tax experts have experience working for firms such as TurboTax and H&R Block.
Wealthsimple is committed to protecting your information using the highest standards of security available. We use a wide range of safety features that help us protect your account including two-step verification and encryption. Also, Wealthsimple does not sell any of our client's data.
You can expect your refund within two weeks if you file online using NETFILE (and on or before the due date). With direct deposit you could get your refund faster. If you live outside of Canada or the CRA needs to do a detailed review, your refund could take longer.
It's quick and easy to get started with Wealthsimple Tax. If you're a Wealthsimple client, we'll automatically enter some data that we have on file, like your name and address. If you have a CRA My Account, you can auto-fill all of the information the CRA has there for you, like your T4 or T5 slips. You'll also need any documents you have to file, including receipts for medical expenses, charitable donations, or childcare expenses.