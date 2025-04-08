It's quick and easy to get started with Wealthsimple Tax. If you're a Wealthsimple client, we'll automatically enter some data that we have on file, like your name and address. If you have a CRA My Account, you can auto-fill all of the information the CRA has there for you, like your T4 or T5 slips. You'll also need any documents you have to file, including receipts for medical expenses, charitable donations, or childcare expenses.