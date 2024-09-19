Managed investing to grow your wealth, plus a $50 welcome bonus.
Professionally managed portfolios, tailored to you.
Reliable and diversified
Your money is invested in a wide range of asset classes across the market. It's a time-tested way to help maximize returns while minimizing risk.
Made for modern investors
Get access to rare, innovative investing opportunities without high fees. Enjoy intuitive tech and get human help along the way.
Supported by experts
Our in-house investment team will customize a portfolio to suit your risk tolerance and goals. They keep a close eye on market trends and opportunities, so you don’t have to.
Invest with confidence
Withstand market highs and lows
We don’t try to predict the market. Instead, we invest your money in different assets that perform well at different times. Resiliency is built right in.
Make the most of your money
In the background, we’re taking care of the little things that make a big difference, like asset allocation, rebalancing, and dividend reinvestment.
Trusted advice, any time
Our advisors are here to help at every stage of your money journey — and as fiduciaries, they'll always put your financial best interests first.
Get more as your wealth grows
Core
$1 in assets. Get started with simple, low-fee financial tools.
Automatic portfolio rebalancing
Help from a real, friendly, human
0.5% management fee
Premium
$100,000 in assets. Make the most of your investments with lower fees and tailored advice.
20% lower management fee on your managed investments
Financial planning with an advisor
0.4% management fee
Generation
$500,000 in assets. Build your legacy with expert guidance from your dedicated team of advisors.
All Core and Premium features
Dedicated team of advisors
0.2%* – 0.4% management fee
FAQs
Wealthsimple builds portfolios of assets that are broadly diversified across markets, are expected to perform well over the long-term, keep fees low, and don't try to time the market. For the vast majority of people, we believe this is the best way to invest in public stock and bond markets. It is really hard to outperform the market, and the data shows that very few active managers do it consistently, especially once you factor in their fees. And, even if some managers do consistently outperform the market, it's really hard to predict in advance which ones will.
The most important determinant of wealth for investors is their savings rate and their ability to stick with an investment strategy. That’s why we provide a technology experience that is designed to help you invest long-term, advisors who are here to answer questions and help you stick to your plan, and a variety of portfolio themes that align with your values and goals.
Our strong belief is that financial assets are an excellent bet to outperform cash, and that returns will roughly correlate with the riskiness of the portfolio overall. Over long time horizons, a good rule of thumb is that our riskiest portfolios earn about 4–5% returns over the rate of inflation and that less risky portfolios will earn slightly less. A wide range of outcomes are possible in any year, but you should be confident that, in the long run, continually saving and investing in low-cost diversified portfolios is a good way to build wealth. When you create an account and are matched with a portfolio, you’ll be able to view your personal projection based on the level of risk in your portfolio and your deposits.
No. We don't charge anything for withdrawals, transferring out, or leaving your account open with a zero balance.
Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (www.ciro.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).
In the extremely unlikely event that Wealthsimple were to go out of business, your account would remain safe. All securities are beneficially held under your name, and if we were to close, you could choose to keep your money with Wealthsimple Investments Inc. or transfer it to a new advisor or your bank account.
Wealthsimple Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager in Canada. Securities in your account may be protected through Wealthsimple Investments Inc. See www.cipf.ca for more details.
Yes, we will! Your bank or brokerage might charge a transfer-out fee (usually somewhere between $50-$250 plus tax) to cover the administrative costs of moving your account. If you transfer over $15,000 to Wealthsimple, we'll automatically cover those fees.
If you transfer more than once from the same account at the same institution, you'll only be reimbursed once.
Our management fees for Generation clients range from 0.4% for clients who have $500,000 with us, to 0.2% for clients who have $10,000,000 with us. To learn which rate you qualify for, reach out to our team of advisors.