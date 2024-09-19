The balance in your Wealthsimple Cash account is held in trust for you with members of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), a federal Crown corporation. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member institution’s failure.

Note: Wealthsimple isn’t a bank, and we are not a CDIC member. That said, we’ve partnered with a number of CDIC-member, federally regulated Canadian Financial Institutions to effectively extend CDIC deposit protection to WS Cash account holders for a combined amount (up to $500,000 CAD) in the unlikely event the CDIC members were to fail.

Coverage is free and automatic. Learn more here.