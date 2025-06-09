TARGET DATE PORTFOLIOS
A retirement plan that hits the target
Everyone’s on their own schedule. That’s why our Target date portfolios evolve with your timelines to help you retire richer. Investments powered by Vanguard.
Tailored to your retirement
Designed to maximize retirement earnings, this portfolio grows with you in the early years and becomes more protective as retirement approaches.
Hands-free investing
Our team keeps your portfolio on track with ongoing adjustments, dividend reinvestments, and smart allocation of every new dollar you add.
Low, transparent fees
We charge low fees for professional management and portfolio oversight that you can see directly in the platform — no hidden costs, no surprises.
From today through retirement
Consider it a lifelong friend. This plan sticks with you — through the markets, through the years, and through whatever life throws your way.
Grow phase
Early on, we rely on equities to grow your portfolio, making the most of time in the market where long-term growth can really add up.
Prepare phase
As you near retirement, we reduce risk by balancing your mix to protect your investments without missing out on additional growth.
Retire phase
As you enter retirement, your portfolio focuses on stability and income — designed to support withdrawals and help your savings last.
Investment solutions by Vanguard
With over 50 years of proven expertise pioneering low-cost, index-based investing and more than $1 trillion in target-date assets globally, Vanguard manages the sophisticated strategy that powers these portfolios.
Wealthsimple experience
Group members can access their target date portfolios on Wealthsimple’s intuitive platform. With $100 billion in assets under administration, it’s trusted by millions of Canadians to grow their money.
Built for your goals
Choosing a target date portfolio with us gets you the expertise of Vanguard packaged and delivered through the industry-leading Wealthsimple platform.
FAQs
Where can plan members access Target date portfolios?
Plan members will be able to view Target date portfolios when they’ve selected “Retirement” as their investment goal for their group savings plan.
How do the Target date portfolios work?
The Target date portfolios are made up entirely of ETFs managed by Vanguard. They have also built the investment strategy (known as a “glidepath”) which defines how the portfolios rebalance as the plan member reaches their target date.
Do plan members need to invest in Target date portfolios?
No, plan members retain full control over which investment option to pick within their group plan. Wealthsimple portfolios will remain available for all group plans.
Can plan members switch into Target date portfolios from another investment?
Today, Target date portfolios are only available to new group plans setup after October 2025. We plan to add support for all existing group plans in early 2026.