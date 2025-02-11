Skip to main content

Group Tax-Free Savings Account

The perfect account for big savings goals in a smaller timeframe.

What’s in it for your employees

Tax-free savings

Your plan members won’t need to pay taxes on any gains on investments — it’s all theirs to keep.

No withdrawal restrictions

Money can be withdrawn from the account any time, hassle-free. And their personal contribution room will reset the following year.

Future-proof flexibility

Save for a home, education, or any life expenses, big or small. There are no limits on how the funds in the account can be used.

The Group TFSA by the numbers

$102,000

The total amount someone can contribute to a GTFSA (assuming they were 18 or older and a Canadian resident in 2009). The government increases this annual contribution limit every year.

$7,000

The annual contribution limit for 2025. Unused portions can carry forward to the following year, but a 1% monthly penalty applies for every month you over-contribute until you withdraw the excess funds.

18+

The age of eligibility for a GTFSA. Unlike other investment accounts, a GTFSA doesn’t need to be converted after a certain age.

Unlimited carry-over

If a plan member doesn’t use up all their contribution room, it’ll carry forward to the next year indefinitely.

Who should open a GTFSA?

We recommend a GTFSA for those with savings goals that require a withdrawal any time before retirement.

Even if their money is needed for retirement, a GTFSA might still make sense — especially for people making less than $50,000.

Compare our top group savings accounts

The Group RRSP and Group TFSA are two of the most common accounts to save up for life’s big expenses.

Attribute

GTFSA

GRRSP

Helps you save forBig purchases or retirementRetirement
Eligibility18 or older18–71 years old
Annual contribution limit$7,00018% of previous year’s income, up to $32,490
Tax impact on contributionsNoneDeducted from taxable income
Tax impact on withdrawalsGrowth and withdrawals are tax-freeTaxed as income (with some exceptions)
Contribution deadlineDecember 31st but can carry forward60 days after December 31st
Government benefitsNo impact on other benefitsWithdrawals may impact other government benefits based on income
Withdrawal stipulationsNoneMust withdraw to a Retirement Income Fund at 71

Why go with Wealthsimple

Easier plan management

With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.

Expert knowledge

From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in the best hands.

More savings

Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving more too.

Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process
Transferring your group plan is easy

Have an existing group plan with another provider? We’ll guide you through our seamless transfer process, and in most cases, reimburse any fees involved in transferring your accounts.

Group accounts for any savings goals

No two employees are the same — that’s why we offer a range of group account types to suit what they’re saving for.

Set your team up with more ways to save

Tell us about your company and we’ll be in touch to help you get started.

