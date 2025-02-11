Skip to main content

Get a 1% cash bonus when you move your company’s GRRSP to Wealthsimple for Business. T&Cs apply. Learn more.

Group First Home Savings Account

The perfect account for your team members to save for their first home.

Book a demo
Set of keys with Wealthsimple key tag

What’s in it for your employees

A lower yearly tax bill

Like a GRRSP, a GFHSA reduces your plan members’ taxable income — meaning a nice discount or even money back on their tax return.

Tax-free gains

Any growth in investments (including dividends) can be withdrawn tax-free when used towards a first home purchase, without any payback requirements.

Penalty-free transfers

If an employee doesn’t end up buying a home, they can transfer the money to a personal RRSP without affecting their contribution room.

The Group FHSA by the numbers

$8,000

The yearly contribution limit. Unused portions can carry forward to the following year, but a 1% penalty applies for every month you over-contribute until you withdraw the excess funds.

$40,000

Total contribution space over 15 years.

1 year

The carry-over period for unused contribution room, which resets every year on December 31. The total contribution room can’t exceed $16,000 at any point in time.

15 years

The total time limit on a GFHSA, starting from the day the account is opened. Before this limit is reached, you must either purchase a home or transfer the funds to another account.

Who qualifies for a GFHSA?

If you’re a Canadian resident aged 18-71 who didn’t live in a home that you or your spouse owned in the last four years, you qualify as a first-time home buyer.

”Owning” a home is defined as owning 90% or more of the home’s purchase price.

Investment property purchases are not considered first-home purchases.

Compare our top group savings accounts

There are multiple ways to save up for a home. The GFHSA should be thought of as a complement to other savings accounts, rather than a replacement.

Attribute

GFHSA

GRRSP

Helps you save forYour first homeRetirement
EligibilityFirst time home buyers18–71 years old
Annual contribution limit$8,000 (up to a max of $40,000)18% of previous year’s income, up to $32,490
Tax impact on contributionsDeducted from taxable incomeDeducted from taxable income
Tax impact on withdrawalsGrowth and withdrawals towards your first home are tax-freeTaxed as income (with some exceptions)
Contribution deadlineDecember 31st60 days after December 31st
Government benefitsNo impact on other benefitsWithdrawals may impact other government benefits based on income
Withdrawal stipulationsNoneMust withdraw to a Retirement Income Fund at 71

Why go with Wealthsimple

Easier plan management

With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.

Expert knowledge

From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in the best hands.

More savings

Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving, too.

Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process
Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process

Transferring your group plan is easy

Have an existing group plan with another provider? We’ll guide you through our seamless transfer process, and in most cases, reimburse any fees involved in transferring your accounts.

Contact our team

Group accounts for any savings goals

No two employees are the same — that’s why we offer a range of group account types to suit what they’re saving for.

Set your team up with more ways to save

Tell us about your company and we’ll be in touch to help you get started.

Book a demo