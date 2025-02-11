Group First Home Savings Account
The perfect account for your team members to save for their first home.
What’s in it for your employees
A lower yearly tax bill
Like a GRRSP, a GFHSA reduces your plan members’ taxable income — meaning a nice discount or even money back on their tax return.
Tax-free gains
Any growth in investments (including dividends) can be withdrawn tax-free when used towards a first home purchase, without any payback requirements.
Penalty-free transfers
If an employee doesn’t end up buying a home, they can transfer the money to a personal RRSP without affecting their contribution room.
The Group FHSA by the numbers
$8,000
The yearly contribution limit. Unused portions can carry forward to the following year, but a 1% penalty applies for every month you over-contribute until you withdraw the excess funds.
$40,000
Total contribution space over 15 years.
1 year
The carry-over period for unused contribution room, which resets every year on December 31. The total contribution room can’t exceed $16,000 at any point in time.
15 years
The total time limit on a GFHSA, starting from the day the account is opened. Before this limit is reached, you must either purchase a home or transfer the funds to another account.
Who qualifies for a GFHSA?
If you’re a Canadian resident aged 18-71 who didn’t live in a home that you or your spouse owned in the last four years, you qualify as a first-time home buyer.
”Owning” a home is defined as owning 90% or more of the home’s purchase price.
Investment property purchases are not considered first-home purchases.
Compare our top group savings accounts
There are multiple ways to save up for a home. The GFHSA should be thought of as a complement to other savings accounts, rather than a replacement.
Attribute
GFHSA
GRRSP
|Helps you save for
|Your first home
|Retirement
|Eligibility
|First time home buyers
|18–71 years old
|Annual contribution limit
|$8,000 (up to a max of $40,000)
|18% of previous year’s income, up to $32,490
|Tax impact on contributions
|Deducted from taxable income
|Deducted from taxable income
|Tax impact on withdrawals
|Growth and withdrawals towards your first home are tax-free
|Taxed as income (with some exceptions)
|Contribution deadline
|December 31st
|60 days after December 31st
|Government benefits
|No impact on other benefits
|Withdrawals may impact other government benefits based on income
|Withdrawal stipulations
|None
|Must withdraw to a Retirement Income Fund at 71
Easier plan management
With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.
Expert knowledge
From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in the best hands.
More savings
Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving, too.
Group accounts for any savings goals
No two employees are the same — that’s why we offer a range of group account types to suit what they’re saving for.
GRRSP
Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan
A tax-advantaged retirement account.
Contribute up to 18% of last year’s income or a max of $32,490
Reduces your tax bill, and earnings on investments are tax-deferred until withdrawal
GTFSA
Group Tax-Free Savings Account
A flexible account that lets you invest and save tax-free.
Contribute up to a lifetime value of $102,000
Withdraw funds any time without penalty
Tell us about your company and we’ll be in touch to help you get started.