Satisfyingly simple integration

Connect your HR and payroll systems with our platform to make group plan onboarding and admin smooth and seamless.

Some of the systems we support

Your key to working smarter, not harder

Easier admin

Turn tedious tasks into effortless processes with automatic data syncing for things like new hires, resignations, salary updates, and more.

Real-time insights

With built-in analytics, your team can access real-time metrics without having to manually input numbers — meaning less room for error, too.

Streamlined workflow

Cut out repetitive manual tasks so your team can free up more time to focus on strategic initiatives and the bigger-impact projects that really matter.

50%+

more time saved

95%+

HRIS and payroll systems supported

80%+

average matching plan adoption

Built to adapt with your business

Scale with ease

Our technology is designed to add headcount and new plan features without adding extra hours of admin.

Attract top talent

Boost your benefits package by offering an innovative savings plan from a provider that candidates already trust with their personal finances.

Increase employee satisfaction

With streamlined onboarding, setting up new hires is quick and easy — and your whole team will benefit from a more personalized plan, too.

Your starter guide to integrations

Learn more about systems we’re compatible with, how our integration works, guidance on getting started, and more.

Simplify your workflow

Get in touch with our team to chat about how we can work together.

FAQs

We use 2 integration methods — SFTP and API — to connect with your HRIS and payroll softwares. Depending on your current HR tech stack, we'll use either or both integration types to enable secure data syncing.

At the moment, we only offer integrations for employers with 25 employees and more.

An integration can be set up in 30 days or less. The more time your team has to help support the integration process, the quicker we can work together to make it happen. Reach out to our team to get a better sense of the workload that's required.

No — integrating comes at no extra charge. As long as we can support your current HRIS and/or payroll system and you meet our headcount qualifications, we’re happy to make it happen!

Yes, we can leverage an integration to sync payroll feeds into our platform.

Wealthsimple is directly integrated into Rippling, making client setup and payroll management completely seamless. Unique to the Rippling integration, clients can initiate account creation directly from their Rippling dashboard.