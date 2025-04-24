Skip to main content

Deferred Profit Sharing Plan

Grow your employees’ retirement funds with flexibility, control, and shared tax advantages.

Book a demo
A safe holding a bunch of stacked gold coins

What’s in it for your employees

Everyone saves on taxes

All contributions grow tax-free for your employees and are tax-deductible for your company.

Funded by your company’s profits

As the employer, you take the lead in funding your employees' accounts for them — instead of the other way around. Hello, best boss ever!

Shared success

Offer a meaningful financial incentive that rewards (and retains) top talent for their performance.

The DPSP by the numbers

$16,905

The maximum amount an employer can contribute to an individual DPSP this year. The contribution limit is 18% of an employee’s income or 50% of the CRA’s annual money purchase (MP) limit, whichever is less.

2 years

The maximum vesting period that can be applied to a DPSP. You can offer a shorter period, or — if you’re feeling extremely generous — no waiting period at all. If an employee leaves before their vesting period, all funds go back to the company.

65

The typical age set by employers to allow withdrawals from a DPSP. You can also allow withdrawals with options for early retirement or to acknowledge tenure milestones.

Your call

Contribute as much you want (up to the limit) and whenever you want — annually, quarterly, monthly, or ad hoc. There’s never an obligation to contribute unless your company chooses to.

WHO SHOULD OPEN A DPSP?

DPSPs are for employers who who want a more flexible, direct way to fund their employee’s retirement goals.

Share in the success of profitable years while keeping more control over when, how, and who receives funding.

Compare retirement savings accounts

The Group RRSP and DPSP are both designed to help your employees save up for retirement. All limits are the same as personal limits.

Attribute

GRRSP

DPSP

Helps you save forRetirementRetirement
Eligibility18–71 years old18 or older
Annual contribution limit18% of previous year’s income, up to $32,490The lesser of 18% of previous year’s  income or 50% of the CRA MP limit
Tax impact on contributionsDeducted from taxable incomeDeducted from RRSP contribution limit in the following year
Tax impact on withdrawalsTaxed as income (with some exceptions)Taxed as income (with some exceptions)
Contribution deadline60 days after December 31stNo deadlines or restrictions
Government benefitsWithdrawals may impact other government benefits based on incomeWithdrawals may impact other income-based government benefits
Withdrawal stipulationsMust withdraw to a Retirement Income Fund at 71Generally must withdraw to  Retirement Income Fund at 71, but employers can add stipulations for earlier withdrawals

Why go with Wealthsimple

Easy plan management

With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.

Insightful knowledge

From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in good hands.

More savings

Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving, too.

Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process
Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process

Transferring your group plan is easy

Have an existing group plan with another provider? We’ll guide you through our seamless transfer process, and in most cases, reimburse most fees involved in transferring your accounts.

Contact our team

Group accounts for any savings goals

No two employees are the same — that’s why we offer employers a range of group account types to suit what your employees are saving for.

Set your team up with more ways to save

Tell us about your company and we’ll be in touch to help you get started.

Book a demo