Skip to main content

Get a 1% cash bonus when you move your company’s GRRSP to Wealthsimple for Business. T&Cs apply. Learn more.

Group non-registered account

An account for investing and saving that offers lots of flexibility and no contribution limits.

Book demo
A safe holding a bunch of stacked gold coins

What’s in it for your employees

Limitless savings

With no minimums, contribution limits, or carry-over, this account allows plan members to keep as much money in it as they like.

No withdrawal restrictions

Since there are no conditions on how much is in the account or what it’s used for, your plan members can withdraw any amount, whenever they like.

The Group non-registered account in a nutshell

Unlimited room

There’s no cap on how much your plan members can save or grow with a non-registered account.

Suitable for any goal

Since there’s no expiry on non-registered account, it offers your employees the ability to invest for the long or short-term — whatever they’re working towards.

Extra space to save

A non-registered account gives plan members the flexibility to continue growing their savings after they’ve reached their TFSA or RRSP contribution limits.

Who should open a group non-registered account?

This account is a flexible option for employees who've already maxed out their TFSA and RRSP — just note that it offers no tax advantages.

Why go with Wealthsimple

Easier plan management

With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.

Expert knowledge

From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in the best hands.

More savings

Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving more too.

Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process
Video showing the Wealthsimple app's account transfer process

Transferring your group plan is easy

Have an existing group plan with another provider? We’ll guide you through our seamless transfer process, and in most cases, reimburse any fees involved in transferring your accounts.

Contact our team

Group accounts for any savings goals

No two employees are the same — that’s why we offer a range of group account types to suit what they’re saving for.

Set your team up with more ways to save

Tell us about your company and we’ll be in touch to help you get started.

Book demo