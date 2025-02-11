Group non-registered account
An account for investing and saving that offers lots of flexibility and no contribution limits.
What’s in it for your employees
Limitless savings
With no minimums, contribution limits, or carry-over, this account allows plan members to keep as much money in it as they like.
No withdrawal restrictions
Since there are no conditions on how much is in the account or what it’s used for, your plan members can withdraw any amount, whenever they like.
The Group non-registered account in a nutshell
Unlimited room
There’s no cap on how much your plan members can save or grow with a non-registered account.
Suitable for any goal
Since there’s no expiry on non-registered account, it offers your employees the ability to invest for the long or short-term — whatever they’re working towards.
Extra space to save
A non-registered account gives plan members the flexibility to continue growing their savings after they’ve reached their TFSA or RRSP contribution limits.
Who should open a group non-registered account?
This account is a flexible option for employees who've already maxed out their TFSA and RRSP — just note that it offers no tax advantages.
Why go with Wealthsimple
Easier plan management
With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.
Expert knowledge
From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in the best hands.
More savings
Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving more too.
Transferring your group plan is easy
Have an existing group plan with another provider? We’ll guide you through our seamless transfer process, and in most cases, reimburse any fees involved in transferring your accounts.
Group accounts for any savings goals
No two employees are the same — that’s why we offer a range of group account types to suit what they’re saving for.
GFHSA
Group First Home Savings Account
Save up to $40,000 toward a down payment and keep any gains tax-free.
Contribute up to $8,000 per year
Reduces your yearly tax bill
GRRSP
Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan
A tax-advantaged retirement account.
Contribute up to 18% of last year’s income or a max of $32,490
Reduces your tax bill, and earnings on investments are tax-deferred until withdrawal
Set your team up with more ways to save
Tell us about your company and we’ll be in touch to help you get started.