Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan

The smarter way to help your team save for their future.

What’s in it for your employees

A discount at tax time

Any money added to your employees’ RRSPs will be deducted from their annual income — meaning a nice discount or even money back when tax time rolls around.

A head start on future savings

The sooner your employees start adding to an RRSP, the more time their investments will have to grow, meaning more savings for their long-term goals or retirement.

Flexibility for their future

Employees can withdraw up to $60,000 from their RRSP under the government’s Home Buyers' Plan, or up to $10,000 per year under the Lifelong Learning Plan, without tax implications.

The Group RRSP by the numbers

$32,490

The annual contribution limit for 2025. Unused portions can carry forward to the following year, but if your contributions exceeds your limit by over $2,000, a 1% monthly penalty applies until you withdraw the excess funds.

18%

The percentage of last year’s income that plan members can contribute to their GRRSP, provided it doesn’t exceed the annual limit set by the government.

18-71

The age of eligibility to invest in a GRRSP. Once the account holder turns 71, their GRRSP will need to be converted to a RIF.

Unlimited carry-over

A big perk of a GRRSP is that unused contribution room carries over year after year, without expiring.

WHO SHOULD OPEN A GRRSP?

Generally, we recommend opening a GRRSP for those making over $50,000 who are comfortable putting money away for the long-term.

If you offer your employees a matching program, it’s always good idea for them to take advantage of it.

Compare our top group savings accounts

The Group RRSP and Group TFSA are two of the most common accounts used to save up for life’s big expenses.

Attribute

GRRSP

GTFSA

Helps you save forRetirementBig purchases or retirement
Eligibility18–71 years old18 or older
Annual contribution limit18% of previous year’s income, up to $32,490$7,000
Tax impact on contributionsDeducted from taxable incomeNone
Tax impact on withdrawalsTaxed as income (with some exceptions)Growth and withdrawals are tax-free
Contribution deadline60 days after December 31stDecember 31st but can carry forward
Government benefitsWithdrawals may impact other government benefits based on incomeNo impact on other benefits
Withdrawal stipulationsMust withdraw to a Retirement Income Fund at 71None

Why go with Wealthsimple

Easier plan management

With an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard that integrates with most HR systems, onboarding is simple and your everyday admin is efficient and smooth.

Expert knowledge

From personalized advisor-managed portfolios to plan support whenever you need it, you and your employees are always in the best hands.

More savings

Most of your employees will pay less than 1% in management fees, meaning your team can reach their savings goals faster — while you’re saving, too.

Transferring your group plan is easy

Have an existing group plan with another provider? We’ll guide you through our seamless transfer process, and in most cases, reimburse any fees involved in transferring your accounts.

