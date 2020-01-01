Finance for Humans

topic

    Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income

    What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?

    Now Is a Really Good Time to Understand How Interest Rates Work

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

    Do I Have to Give to My Coworker’s GoFundMe?

    Are you inundated with worthy (and not-so-) causes at work? Our columnist has one answer to the charity with a face (from the cubicle next to you) conundrum.

    How to Do the Right Thing with a Bonus (or Any Extra £££)

    Congratulations! You got a bonus! Or a really nice Christmas gift in the form of a cheque. Or any old windfall. Here's how to use it to build wealth.

    Why It’s Smart to Start Selling Bitcoin. Even if You Think It’ll Go Up.

    It's not sexy. But it's smart to invest your BTC gains in a diversified portfolio. Here's our guide. (Bonus: you can keep some BTC so you don't suffer from FOMO).

    Hooray! Wealthsimple Has Two-Step Verification! (What Does That Mean?)

    Saying it is cumbersome: two-step verification. But for a hacker it's way more cumbersome to try to get past it. A Q&A about our newest security feature.

    How Do I Know When To Start Investing?

    Brian Byrnes, Wealthsimple's Investment Adviser and resident financial advice-giver, answers your burning (but totally practical) questions about getting started.

    What is Wealthsimple and How Does it Actually Work?

    Toby Triebel, Wealthsimple’s CEO of Europe, answers your burning (but totally practical) questions about smart investing.

    How to Use Your Own Psychology to Save More Money

    It's not your fault the human brain wasn't built to be the perfect money-saving machine. So we asked a behavioural economist how to turn it into one, painlessly.

    What should I do when someone asks how much I make?

    This week our columnist tackles that scariest of personal info: our salaries!

