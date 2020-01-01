Finance for Humans
Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income
topic
Finance for Humans
Advice, tips, and useful information on how to be a better money person
Money Diaries
Anthony Bourdain
subscribe
Sign up for our email newsletter
Finance for Humans
Do I Have to Give to My Coworker’s GoFundMe?
Are you inundated with worthy (and not-so-) causes at work? Our columnist has one answer to the charity with a face (from the cubicle next to you) conundrum.
Finance for Humans
How to Do the Right Thing with a Bonus (or Any Extra £££)
Congratulations! You got a bonus! Or a really nice Christmas gift in the form of a cheque. Or any old windfall. Here's how to use it to build wealth.
Finance for Humans
Why It’s Smart to Start Selling Bitcoin. Even if You Think It’ll Go Up.
It's not sexy. But it's smart to invest your BTC gains in a diversified portfolio. Here's our guide. (Bonus: you can keep some BTC so you don't suffer from FOMO).
Finance for Humans
Hooray! Wealthsimple Has Two-Step Verification! (What Does That Mean?)
Saying it is cumbersome: two-step verification. But for a hacker it's way more cumbersome to try to get past it. A Q&A about our newest security feature.
Finance for Humans
How Do I Know When To Start Investing?
Brian Byrnes, Wealthsimple's Investment Adviser and resident financial advice-giver, answers your burning (but totally practical) questions about getting started.
Finance for Humans
What is Wealthsimple and How Does it Actually Work?
Toby Triebel, Wealthsimple’s CEO of Europe, answers your burning (but totally practical) questions about smart investing.
Finance for Humans
How to Use Your Own Psychology to Save More Money
It's not your fault the human brain wasn't built to be the perfect money-saving machine. So we asked a behavioural economist how to turn it into one, painlessly.
Finance for Humans
What should I do when someone asks how much I make?
This week our columnist tackles that scariest of personal info: our salaries!