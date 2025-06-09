Get a 1% match when you transfer your group account
A cash bonus for your entire team? Unreal. We’re here to help you get it.
Start by filling out this form before March 31. We’ll get in touch to walk you through the process of bringing over your group account, and answer any questions along the way.
We’ll can also help coordinate your transfer smoothly — and we cover most transfer fees from other institutions.
By registering, you are consenting to receive marketing from Wealthsimple. Any information you provide may be used to provide you with tailored offerings and recommendations, and to inform our own marketing and product strategies. You may withdraw consent at any time. You can contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com. See our Privacy Policy for more information.