For employees: Just like Wealthsimple Invest, we offer low fees for our GRRSP (or GRSP) offering. Employees pay fees of 0.5% for portfolios under $100,000 and 0.4% for portfolios over $100,000, plus a Management Expense Ratio (MER) of 0.15%.

In comparison, traditional GRRSPs with actively managed mutual funds can cost your employees anywhere from 2% to 3% of their contributions. That’s a lot of lost earnings — especially considering compound interest over 20, 30, 40 years.

For employers: On the employer side, we charge a low monthly software fee — no hidden, transfer or withdrawal fees. For more details, book a chat with our team.