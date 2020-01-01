Wealthsimple Work
The smart way to offer group RRSPs
Low fees and intelligent portfolios make Wealthsimple for Work the retirement benefit your people will actually use.
Backed by Nobel Prize-winning research
Research has proven that passive investing — tracking the market over time using a diversified portfolio — is the most reliable way to grow your money over the long term.
Help employees save smarter
Help employees save smarter
Take the guesswork — and paperwork — out of group retirement
Take the guesswork — and paperwork — out of group retirement
Powerful financial tools with friendly human help
Powerful financial tools with friendly human help
Getting started is simple
Tell us about your company and your team, and we’ll be in touch.Get in touch
Hundreds of companies trust Wealthsimple to manage their Group RRSPs
“Wealthsimple was an easy choice for us given the transparency around their low fees and the amazing customer service provided. The onboarding was simple and quick, which our finance department loved. Providing a GRSP to our employees was a no-brainer after talking to Wealthsimple.”
Denis Kucinic, Manager, Security Consulting
Packetlabs
“Our experience with Wealthsimple was phenomenal. The process from transitioning our employees from our previous provider to onboarding all our employees to Wealthsimple was absolutely seamless! The platform is super user-friendly, and our employees LOVE the simplicity and efficient portal.”
Jennifer Louie, Payroll and Benefits Manager
Finance
“The employee engagement has been excellent. The vast majority (more than 85%) of employees signed up. And our retention has dramatically improved since the launch of this program. I only have good things to say.”
Nicole Ballestrin, CFO
Connected
“We really appreciated Wealthsimple's willingness to let us hold off on matching contributions for now — things can change very quickly for a high-growth company like ours and it was really awesome to have hassle-free help from Wealthsimple to help us pivot in this regard. Getting our employees set up with automatic withdrawals from their pay was an excellent phase 1 for our program. We've had great enrollment so far and a lot of interest from employees.”
Stephanie Davis, Operations Manager
Athennian
Learn more about group retirement
FAQ
A Group RRSP (sometimes referred to as a Group Retirement Savings Plan or GRSP) is similar to an individual RRSP, except it’s set up through your employer as a workplace benefit. It’s pretty much the equivalent of a 401(k) in Canada.
We don’t require any minimum contributions or minimum number of employees to get started with Wealthsimple Work. Employers of all sizes offer our group RRSPs, whether they have 2 employees or 2,000.
For employees: Just like Wealthsimple Invest, we offer low fees for our GRRSP (or GRSP) offering. Employees pay fees of 0.5% for portfolios under $100,000 and 0.4% for portfolios over $100,000, plus a Management Expense Ratio (MER) of 0.15%.
In comparison, traditional GRRSPs with actively managed mutual funds can cost your employees anywhere from 2% to 3% of their contributions. That’s a lot of lost earnings — especially considering compound interest over 20, 30, 40 years.
For employers: On the employer side, we charge a low monthly software fee — no hidden, transfer or withdrawal fees. For more details, book a chat with our team.
Once you’ve decided on Wealthsimple as your partner for group retirement services, we send over an agreement via Docusign. Once that’s signed, your admin team will go through a comprehensive training session. Our Wealthsimple Work team will walk you through the platform, teaching you how to set up, access, and update employee information. As soon as you’re comfortable using the platform, we’ll invite the rest of your organization to join your Wealthsimple group RRSP.
If any of your employees are already Wealthsimple clients, they can connect their new GRRSP plan to an existing account. For those new to Wealthsimple, they’ll need to answer a brief questionnaire (less than 10 minutes) to best assess which portfolio matches their needs.
Based on your initial questionnaire, you would have been placed into a portfolio type based on your risk tolerance level (Growth, Balanced or Conservative) and preferred theme (Standard, Social Responsible Investing or Halal). You can view the performance history of these portfolios below.
- Standard Portfolio Performance: Growth, Balanced, Conservative
- SRI Portfolio Performances: Growth, Balanced, Conservative
- Halal Portfolio Performance: Growth, Balanced, Conservative
Very! We do this all the time.
To transfer an existing group RRSP, just send a termination notice to your current provider (cc’ing w4w@wealthsimple.com). Our team will take it from there, coordinating with your provider to transfer your plans over to Wealthsimple. This process can take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks depending on the provider.
Wealthsimple offers a variety of resources to help educate your team on the fundamentals of investing — and we’re working hard to add more resources regularly. Just let us know if there’s something you’d like to see!
- 1:1 appointments with our financial experts
- Retirement Calculator
- Investing Masterclass
- Wealthsimple Magazine
- Personal Finance 101 Blog
- Lunch & Learns on the 5 Rules of Investing
For a great place to start, check out this article that answers what is a GRSP and how it works.