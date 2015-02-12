Thank you for trusting us with $400 million in assets

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money.

Today, we're sharing two big pieces of news:

1

We’re proud to say that more than 10,000 people trust us with over $400 million in assets. This is the first time we've announced just how fast the Wealthsimple community has grown since our launch 14 months ago.

It's an exciting milestone for the Wealthsimple team, and just one of many to come. A big, heartfelt thank you for your trust and support over the past year. We're going to do everything we can to live up to that trust.

Ok, on to the second piece of news...

2

We're so excited to welcome the ShareOwner team to Wealthsimple. This is our first acquisition and it adds a team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology to the Wealthsimple product.

Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen with ShareOwner CEO Bruce Seago.

ShareOwner is a 28 year-old brokerage and a pioneer in financial services technology. Over time, ShareOwner will take over some of our back office operations alongside our partner Virtual Brokers. The distinction should be invisible to you, but you'll start seeing the benefits in speed, new features, andfuture innovations.

And we're just getting started...

