Article header

News

Thank you for trusting us with $400 million in assets

Over 10,000 Canadians are now using Wealthsimple

Written ByWealthsimple on

Today, we're sharing two big pieces of news:

1

We’re proud to say that more than 10,000 people trust us with over $400 million in assets. This is the first time we've announced just how fast the Wealthsimple community has grown since our launch 14 months ago.

It's an exciting milestone for the Wealthsimple team, and just one of many to come. A big, heartfelt thank you for your trust and support over the past year. We're going to do everything we can to live up to that trust.

Ok, on to the second piece of news...

2

We're so excited to welcome the ShareOwner team to Wealthsimple. This is our first acquisition and it adds a team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology to the Wealthsimple product.

Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen with ShareOwner CEO Bruce Seago.

ShareOwner is a 28 year-old brokerage and a pioneer in financial services technology. Over time, ShareOwner will take over some of our back office operations alongside our partner Virtual Brokers. The distinction should be invisible to you, but you'll start seeing the benefits in speed, new features, andfuture innovations.

You can read more about the acquisition in the Financial Post and The Globe and Mail.

And we're just getting started...

If you’re not part of the Wealthsimple community, sign up today and see why 10,000 Canadians are investing with us. You can also learn more about our approach to humanizing investing on our blog, Grow, where we have exclusive interviews with people like Alex Blumberg (founder, Planet Money) and Elizabeth Gilbert (author, Eat Pray Love).

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report

    We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.

  • News

    Don’t Forget: You Only Have One Month to Lower Your 2017 Tax Bill

    The last day to contribute to your IRAs is just a month away (April 17th). It could save you a lot on taxes — and put your money to work making more money.

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    We'll Track Your IRA Contributions So You Don't Have To

    You know you should contribute. You know you should max it out. But you can't remember how much room you have left. Don't worry! Now it's all in your dashboard.

  • News

    The Truth about Money, From Our Clients (And Aubrey Plaza)

    Introducing our new campaign. We're calling it, Investing for Humans: The Sequel, and it digs deeper into what happens when real people open up about money.

  • News

    Our New App: 137% More Fun, Simple and Pretty

    Why is the new version of our app such a big deal? Because we're as much a software company as we are a financial company, and we live for this stuff.

  • News

    Hello, UK!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

  • News

    Introducing Our Unscripted Ad Campaign “Investing for Humans”

    We hired an Oscar-winning filmmaker, brought in hundreds of real people, and got them to talk honestly about money.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;