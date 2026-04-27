You've come here for answers

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We're publishing a special print edition of TLDR, available June 1, which includes a super fun Games section. If you haven't snagged a copy, you'll find blank versions of the Crossword, TLDR-OKU, Spot the Difference, Registered Account or Not?, Spiral, Pyramid, and Nonogram below. Scroll past those and you'll come across the answers to all seven puzzles. No cheating!

Blank Puzzles

Crossword

TLDR-OKU

Registered Account or Not?

Spot the Difference

Spiral

Pyramid

Nonogram

Answers

Crossword

TLDR-OKU

Registered Account or Not?

Spot the Difference

Spiral

Pyramid

Nonogram

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"BURNOUT HAS BECOME OUR BASE TEMPERATURE. WE’RE THE BURNOUT GENERATION."

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TLDR Newsletter

Business news made simple

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By providing your email, you are consenting to receive communications from Wealthsimple Media Inc. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.

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