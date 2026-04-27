You've come here for answers

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We're publishing a special print edition of TLDR, available June 1, which includes a super fun Games section. If you haven't snagged a copy, you'll find blank versions of the Crossword, TLDR-OKU, Spot the Difference, Registered Account or Not?, Spiral, Pyramid, and Nonogram below. Scroll past those and you'll come across the answers to all seven puzzles. No cheating!