Article header

News

You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

Written ByWealthsimple on

It took us two and a half years to reach $1 billion in assets. We were all pretty proud of that milestone when we hit it in May 2017, considering that we started the company with four people and a conference room. We were also flattered that the Prime Minister of Canada came to our offices to toast us on our accomplishment. But I may actually be more proud that today I get to announce we’ve reached the $2 billion mark.

Why? Not only have smart investors trusted us with $2 billion of their hard-earned money, but the second billion took less than half as much time as the first — only eight months. And our plan is to hit our next billion even faster. We’re confident in that goal because today we’re also announcing that we’ve raised an additional CAD $65 million investment in our company. That money will grow our award-winning team of engineers and financial minds, aid our expansion to new financial products, and fuel faster growth so we can bring smart investing to more people, more quickly.

As CEO, I talk a lot about our plans for the future. That’s part of the job description. But today I want to leave you with a list of the things we’re most proud to have accomplished in just the last year.

• We launched our investing service in the United States

• We launched our investing service in the United Kingdom

• We tripled the number of clients we serve — now more than 65,000

• We won the Webby Award for best financial service website (for the second time in a row)

• Our Super Bowl ad, Mad World, won a Director’s Guild of America award

• We won Start-Up of the Year at the Canadian Innovation Awards

We’re looking forward to doubling the size of that list, too.

Meanwhile, and most importantly, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our clients for helping us build something so beautiful, so quickly. Thank you. And thank you to the whole Wealthsimple team, the smartest, most tireless group of engineers and financial wizards and people pros in the whole world.

Michael Katchen

CEO

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Wealthsimple: The Story of Who We Are

    A short, (interactive!) tour of how we work and why that matters.

  • News

    Don’t Forget: You Only Have One Month to Lower Your 2017 Tax Bill

    The last day to contribute to your IRAs is just a month away (April 17th). It could save you a lot on taxes — and put your money to work making more money.

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    We'll Track Your IRA Contributions So You Don't Have To

    You know you should contribute. You know you should max it out. But you can't remember how much room you have left. Don't worry! Now it's all in your dashboard.

  • News

    Our New App: 137% More Fun, Simple and Pretty

    Why is the new version of our app such a big deal? Because we're as much a software company as we are a financial company, and we live for this stuff.

  • News

    Hello, UK!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

  • News

    Introducing Our Unscripted Ad Campaign “Investing for Humans”

    We hired an Oscar-winning filmmaker, brought in hundreds of real people, and got them to talk honestly about money.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple’s Halal Investing Portfolio

    Our new investment portfolio was designed to comply with Islamic law with the help of people wise in both religion and finance. So you can build wealth while investing according to your values.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;