You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

It took us two and a half years to reach $1 billion in assets. We were all pretty proud of that milestone when we hit it in May 2017, considering that we started the company with four people and a conference room. We were also flattered that the Prime Minister of Canada came to our offices to toast us on our accomplishment. But I may actually be more proud that today I get to announce we’ve reached the $2 billion mark.

Why? Not only have smart investors trusted us with $2 billion of their hard-earned money, but the second billion took less than half as much time as the first — only eight months. And our plan is to hit our next billion even faster. We’re confident in that goal because today we’re also announcing that we’ve raised an additional CAD $65 million investment in our company. That money will grow our award-winning team of engineers and financial minds, aid our expansion to new financial products, and fuel faster growth so we can bring smart investing to more people, more quickly.

As CEO, I talk a lot about our plans for the future. That’s part of the job description. But today I want to leave you with a list of the things we’re most proud to have accomplished in just the last year.

• We launched our investing service in the United States

• We launched our investing service in the United Kingdom

• We tripled the number of clients we serve — now more than 65,000

• We won the Webby Award for best financial service website (for the second time in a row)

• Our Super Bowl ad, Mad World, won a Director’s Guild of America award

• We won Start-Up of the Year at the Canadian Innovation Awards

We’re looking forward to doubling the size of that list, too.

Meanwhile, and most importantly, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our clients for helping us build something so beautiful, so quickly. Thank you. And thank you to the whole Wealthsimple team, the smartest, most tireless group of engineers and financial wizards and people pros in the whole world.

Michael Katchen

CEO

