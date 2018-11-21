Article header

We Made Sweatshirts!

Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

That's a cool sweatshirt, right? You clicked on it because you thought: wait, hey, that Canadian financial technology firm has really cool sweatshirts, they're probably made by a design-world legend, what's the story with it?

First of all, thanks. We love it, too. And yep, a design genius created it.

In general, it's policy at most companies to give stuff away. Free crap! That's what companies do. Somewhere there's a person who is living off the free-stuff-from-companies economy—guzzling give-away rosé from a free water bottle lounging in a blow-up chair from a light beer promotion.

We love free crap. But we wondered: what if our free crap wasn't crap???? What if it didn't contribute to the Pacific gyre plastic garbage patch? What if, instead of trying to make free crap, we tried to make stuff we'd wear even if we had to actually pay for it?

Then we might collaborate with FOWS (friend of Wealthsimple) Jed Heuer––art director, maker of insanely cool commercials, drawings, and this collection of lamps––to design limited edition hoodies. Because we love hoodies. Because we always need a hoodie. Especially hoodies where drawstrings make a dollar sign. Especially Wealthsimple x Jed Heuer collab hoodies!

To celebrate the launch of what we are certain is the coolest free thing that will be given away by a financial technology firm this entire year (and maybe by any company, anywhere) we are giving some of them away.

Want one? The first 50 hoodie connoisseurs who email us HERE get a sweatshirt.

Good luck! And happy sweatshirting.

