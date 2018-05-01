Article header

News

The Truth about Money, From Our Clients (And Aubrey Plaza)

Introducing our new campaign. We're calling it, Investing for Humans: The Sequel, and it digs deeper into what happens when real people open up about money.

Written ByWealthsimple on

It's probably best to start by watching this:

Welcome to our newest installment of “Investing for Humans.” The second in a series of commercials and videos made by the Wealthsimple creative team and directed by Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Errol Morris. (You have to check out his new Netflix show Wormwood; it's masterful.)

This time we started with a few hundred Wealthsimple clients from across North America. (Plus a few well-known people like Aubrey Plaza and Paper Boi from "Atlanta" — just because you’re well-known doesn’t mean you don’t have interesting money problems.) We gathered these clients, interviewed them, Skyped with them, asked them extremely personal questions about money, and found out their Wealthsimple stories. It's the kind of thing businesses are always hiring big, expensive consulting firms to do: find out what our clients think about money! And us!

But instead of ending up with a really boring report delivered by a guy who's great at PowerPoint, we wanted to end up with a series of commercials and videos that would reveal how real people succeed at money. Part One of Investing for Humans was about finding out the real, unspoken anxieties people have about money. And Part Two is about how clients have used Wealthsimple to help them solve those worries. (Hey, it's all unscripted. We believe these people. It's Errol Morris — an intrepid seeker of truth!)

You may start to see a lot of these videos. Maybe here on YouTube. Online, on Hulu. You might see Aubrey. Or you might see Wealthsimple client Anubha discussing how empowering taking control of your finances can be:

Or the actor Brian Tyree Henry talking about how part of the reason he wanted to become an actor was so that he could spoil his mom.

Or Anna, a client, explaining about how investing isn't about betting on stocks, it's about faith in human progress.

Or you might see Alex Karpovsky — who was 37 and broke before he was cast in HBO's “Girls” — talking about how you can tell a lot about where you are financially by what you do with an unopened pistachio. Naturally.

Errol Morris also shot a series of short documentary Money Diary films with Aubrey Plaza, Alex Karpovsky, Brian Tyree Henry and the actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass. Each is a look at the story of a fascinating creative life, as told through the prism of that most delicate subject: money. We think they’re pretty honest and empowering — we hope you will, too. See them all here.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Wealthsimple: The Story of Who We Are

    A short, (interactive!) tour of how we work and why that matters.

  • News

    Don’t Forget: You Only Have One Month to Lower Your 2017 Tax Bill

    The last day to contribute to your IRAs is just a month away (April 17th). It could save you a lot on taxes — and put your money to work making more money.

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    We'll Track Your IRA Contributions So You Don't Have To

    You know you should contribute. You know you should max it out. But you can't remember how much room you have left. Don't worry! Now it's all in your dashboard.

  • News

    The Truth about Money, From Our Clients (And Aubrey Plaza)

    Introducing our new campaign. We're calling it, Investing for Humans: The Sequel, and it digs deeper into what happens when real people open up about money.

  • News

    Our New App: 137% More Fun, Simple and Pretty

    Why is the new version of our app such a big deal? Because we're as much a software company as we are a financial company, and we live for this stuff.

  • News

    Hello, UK!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

  • News

    Introducing Our Unscripted Ad Campaign “Investing for Humans”

    We hired an Oscar-winning filmmaker, brought in hundreds of real people, and got them to talk honestly about money.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;