topic

Ask Lizzie

Our resident columnist Lizzie O'Leary answers your toughest questions about money etiquette

  • Finance for Humans

    Ask Lizzie: I Want Another Baby. My Husband Wants to Build a Dream House. Help!

    Read Article

  • Finance for Humans

    Ask Lizzie: How Do I Afford to Buy My Rich Sister Something She’ll Actually Like! And Other Holiday Conundrums

    Read Article

  • Finance for Humans

    Lizzie Asks “Ask Polly”: How to be a Married Person in the World

    Read Article

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: I Make Less Than My Partner and I Just Can’t Relax About It

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: Is it OK if I Use Shopping to Make Me Feel, You Know, Happier?

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: Should I Keep My Inheritance If I Stopped Speaking to My Dad?

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: Can I Personal Finance My Way Out of a Career of Discrimination?

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: Can I Stop Being Friends With Rich(er) People?

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: I Want to Give Money to What’s Important, But I’m Worried About My Financial Future

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: My Boyfriend Wants Me to Support Him While He Chases His Dream

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: I’m in Charge of a Group Vacation and Everyone Has Different Money Issues. Help!

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: How Much Am I Supposed to Tip During the Holidays Anyway?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: I Want to Be Green But It’s Too Expensive!

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: Can I Run Crazy in the Streets if the Raptors Win Or is it Un-Canadian?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: The Housecleaner I Use Hasn’t Worked in Two Months. How Long Should I Keep Paying Her?

Finance for Humans

Is Your Payment App Making You Passive Aggressive?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: Do I Have to Lend My Siblings Money?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: Do I Have to Give to My Coworker’s GoFundMe?

Finance for Humans

Is It Wrong to Take Advantage of My Expense Account?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: I Have to Buy 7 Million Gifts for 7 Million Occasions and I Have No Idea What’s Appropriate. Help!

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: I just got engaged! Can I ask for a prenup or does that mean I'm dead inside?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: When am I too old to ask my parents for money?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: What should I do when someone asks how much I make?

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: I went to an awesome new salon the other day and left a huge tip. Do I have to tip that much if I go back?

Finance for Humans

I'm moving in with my girlfriend. She makes way more than I do. Can I suggest we "ratio" our rent or is that weird and unsexy?

MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

A new kind of financial company

Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

GET STARTEDright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2022 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;