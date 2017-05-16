Article header

News

A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe

To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Last year, we won the award for best financial services website. In the weeks afterward, we decided the best way to celebrate would be to completely redesign the site to make it more intuitive, simpler, and a lot more beautiful. So we were pretty surprised to learn that we'd won for the second year in a row. (Does this mean we have to re-redesign our site for next year? It's a question our engineers are dying to know the answer to).

We're smart enough to know, though, that there are a ton of sites that are insanely creative, brilliant, pleasing and cool out there that did not win a 2017 Webby. How do we know? Because they're the sites that have inspired the team that built our site (and where we've spent way too much time when we should have been working). To celebrate those websites, we've compiled a list of twelve websites the Wealthsimple team would give Webbys to if we could. Drum-roll, please...

It's a great showcase for what's new in the art and design world. But it never feels trendy. It’s the kind of site you strive to see your work on someday.

— Mike Giepert, Wealthsimple Executive Creative Director

MarketWatch provides the right amount of market context I need to get a quick pulse on what’s going on in the financial world.

— Karney Li, Wealthsimple Vice President of Engineering

There's plenty of places that help me do my job better. But this is great for a little mental vacation.

— Michael Katchen, Wealthsimple CEO

The navigation is incredibly simple, and the photography is amazing. It really feels like a print magazine.

— Elsa Chiao, Wealthsimple Art Director

Fantastic idea and great execution. It's maybe the best resume I've ever seen. I'm not trying to hire anyone but it's still really fun to play around with.

— Jeff Shin, Wealthsimple Product Designer

I happen to love data, so this type of thing makes me really happy. Finviz provides a wealth of financial information in a visually appealing format. Check out their ETF heat map — it's great. [Note: Those of us who composed this Magazine post have no idea how to read that, either.]

— Yasser Mawji, Wealthsimple Head of Research

Shopify’s design system is considerate not just of visual components and UI elements, but the deeper important stuff: principles & communication.

— Tom Creighton, Wealthsimple Director of Product Design

Ableton — the music software company - just released Learning Music. It's an interactive tutorial that's trying to help making music accessible to everyone. I’m a fan of stripped-down experience — it's really focused on helping you learn that one thing. (I'm also a fan of the Ableton design language in general).

— Eric Akaoka, Wealthsimple Product Designer

It's a site that's meant to get you to buy software to help you run a business, but it's so much more than that. The super cool animation really captures your attention.

— Peter Graham, Wealthsimple Principal Engineer

Focus on the shorts. Full-screen play, scroll down and the short pauses so you can read peacefully, scroll back up and it picks up where you left off.

— Calvin Cheng, Wealthsimple Product Designer

On April Fool's Day, Reddit conducted this pretty incredible grand social experiment - there was a giant digital canvas and everyone was invited to pick the color of one pixel. A struggle of messaging and cooperation and anarchy ensued. It was and is a remarkable picture of internet culture.

  • Jason Goldlist, General Manager

This online dictionary uses analogies instead of definitions to explain technology in easy-to-understand ways. It's a project by The Washington Post and Google, designed by Hello Monday.

— Sharman Ordoyne, Wealthsimple Director of Production

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    We'll Track Your IRA Contributions So You Don't Have To

    You know you should contribute. You know you should max it out. But you can't remember how much room you have left. Don't worry! Now it's all in your dashboard.

  • News

    The Truth about Money, From Our Clients (And Aubrey Plaza)

    Introducing our new campaign. We're calling it, Investing for Humans: The Sequel, and it digs deeper into what happens when real people open up about money.

  • News

    Our New App: 137% More Fun, Simple and Pretty

    Why is the new version of our app such a big deal? Because we're as much a software company as we are a financial company, and we live for this stuff.

  • News

    Hello, UK!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

  • News

    Introducing Our Unscripted Ad Campaign “Investing for Humans”

    We hired an Oscar-winning filmmaker, brought in hundreds of real people, and got them to talk honestly about money.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple’s Halal Investing Portfolio

    Our new investment portfolio was designed to comply with Islamic law with the help of people wise in both religion and finance. So you can build wealth while investing according to your values.

  • News

    A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe

    To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;