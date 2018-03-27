Article header

Money & the World

What’s the Best Way to Put Your Tax Refund to Work?

What to do with a refund? We used our deeply scientific formula to calculate the joy different investments (or savings plans) will bring over time. Hint: don't buy a hot tub.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Wealthsimple is a whole new kind of investing service. This is the latest installment of our “Data” series, where we dig into the numbers to learn more about how the world of money works.

Tax refunds have been called the biggest paycheck of the year. And for some people they are. The average refund is $3,120, and some are even bigger than that. And as the great spirit guide to financial wisdom says: with great windfalls come great responsibilities.

And, for a lot of us, great temptation.

So when we see our checks we may remark that yes, drones are pretty cool; or that, hmm, now you do have enough to get the full Ben Affleck-style back tattoo. But this time of year we like to remind you that the financial spirit guide also instructs us to ask ourselves the essential tax refund question: what's really going to make you happy?

To help you figure out the answer, we employed some really complicated math and tons and tons of science in our patented Tax Refund Joy-Over-Time index. Here are our AI-assisted, data-driven algorithmic scientific results.

You pulled the trigger! Bubbles and steam in the backyard! Joy rating just got sky-high. And everyone who comes over is gonna want to hang out in it!

Except Nancy.

And Sanjay and Phil.

And your kids' friends.

When's the last time you even used it? And what's growing in there?

And that's not even counting when you find out that it doesn't necessarily increase the value of your house — because the new buyers want you to take it out.

Guys! Bitcoin! It's huge!

I mean it's a hoax and sham!

No, really, it's the future!

It might be the future.

Bitcoin is what's known as a speculative investment. It could make you a bazillionaire (once they invent the number “one bazillion” because it was decreed by the newly moneyed Bitcoin-ocracy). But it could also decidedly not be worth a bazillion dollars. And the truth is we don't know where the future lies. Because no one does.

It's a small investment. And it lasts a lifetime.

And you've thought long and hard about the very thing that represents your soul. And yes, of course it's a marsupial.

Wait, did you say it lasts a lifetime?

We do not judge at Wealthsimple. Happiness is happiness (unless it comes at the expense of another human). But we do happen to be data-driven. And we want to ask you: is youth-by-injection a good long-term investment? Is the fountain of (laugh-line) youth worthwhile if it's really just a way to get you on the hook for a few hundred bucks every few months?

Also: needles.

It’s low-cost, it’s optimized, it outperforms pretty much anyone who thinks they’re good at picking stocks, and offers returns 21x higher than the national savings account average (but if you’re looking to save for the short term, high interest rates and compounding go a long way too). All you have to do is click here to get started to get started — in the long run it’s the smartest thing you can do with your money. Sorry, Jacuzzi.

Wealthsimple makes smart investing simple and affordable.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money & the World

    Why Do We Think Stock Markets Will Go Up Over Time, Anyway?

    Maybe it's time to talk about how markets work, and why we think they're the best way to invest for the long term. We promise: it's super simple and will make you 17% smarter about money.

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions for Smart People: Teaching Our Kids to Be Financial Geniuses

    Neale Godfrey — best-selling author and Executive in Residence at Columbia Business school — tells us how to teach our kids to be the money experts we never were ourselves.

  • Money & the World

    How We Really Feel About Money, in a Few Simple Graphs

    We commissioned a survey to find out how women, men, millennials, and, yes, those who do not wear underwear, feel about money. There were some surprises.

  • Money & the World

    A Money Conversation with Insurgent Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

    Yang’s candidacy has taken off in a way almost no one predicted. And at the center of it is an unconventional economic idea: universal basic income.

  • Money & the World

    A Deep (But Not TOO Deep) Explanation of What We Mean by 'Diversification'

    Maybe you know that everyone's investments should be diversified, but... well, maybe you don't really know what diversification is. Or how it works. Here's an easy guide.

  • Money & the World

    What’s the Best Way to Put Your Tax Refund to Work?

    What to do with a refund? We used our deeply scientific formula to calculate the joy different investments (or savings plans) will bring over time. Hint: don't buy a hot tub.

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions for Smart People: Ep. 1: How Hedge Funds Warp Our World

    Sheelah Kolhatkar — the New Yorker staff writer and author of “Black Edge” — explains billionaires, insider trading, and how hedge funds affect everyone.

  • Money & the World

    History of Finance Proves: Your “Gut” is Mostly Wrong

    Your gut tells you to buy when you're feeling good about the market and to sell when you're not. Your gut is wrong. Here's why long-term investing works.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;