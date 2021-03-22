Listen to Our New Podcast!

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

You know what’s always been the problem with Wealthsimple Magazine? We never did a story that read itself. We just fixed that problem.

We’re doing a podcast. What’s it going to be about? Money, of course. But it’s a money podcast that won’t be boring, bro-y, or give you advice about riding Dogecoin to the moon. Think of it as stories at the intersection of money and normal human beings. You’ll learn a lot.

Our trailer (which we call “trailer” — those fancy naming consultants again) and our first two episodes are up now. Check them out below — and don’t forget to subscribe to the Wealthsimple Magazine Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts.

◆

Trailer

Find out what the show’s all about.

◆

Episode 1 – The Ticking Meter: Karen Russell on Money, Motherhood and Writing

Why do mothers feel guilty when they work? And guilty when they don’t? Is making art a selfish act? Why does every moment of our lives come with a price tag? The award-winning novelist and short story writer Karen Russell takes all that on, and tells her own personal money story.

◆

Episode 2 – Debt: A Love Story

To their friends, they were just a normal upper middle class couple. But they were hiding a debt so crippling they can’t even afford to get divorced. And when they told us their story, the internet backlash was insane.

In this episode, we hired voice actors to be them. Then we talk to the writer who found them about why everyone seemed to hate them so much.

◆

A special thank you goes to our guests Karen Russell, Andrew Goldman, and Joel Lovell.

The Wealthsimple Magazine Podcast is hosted by Devin Friedman, and produced by Greg Tharp and Alex Lewis; sound editing and design is by John Myers, and the theme music is by Spatial Relations.

This podcast is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment.

