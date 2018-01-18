Mark Duplass Hated the Hollywood System So He Made His Own

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. "Money Diaries" is our series that features interesting people talking candidly about money.

Duplass. In certain circles it's not just a last name anymore. It's a last name as philosophy, as movement — like Montessori or Bikram. A way of taking your creative vision back from the deadening corporate behemoths that are so worried about return on investment they turn everything into some movie that's already been made. So you can have some control. And a chance to reap the profits those behemoths were after. Duplass! It's a way of life! While also being a brotherhood. As in the Duplass Brothers. As in Mark and Jay Duplass, the sensitive indie avatars of a softer, more sensitive Hollywood that usually has at least four and a half days of stubble.

That's all to say that Mark Duplass is the latest Money Diary video we made with the legendary bespectacled misanthropic genius documentarian Errol Morris. This one we especially love. Because Duplass shows up ready to talk — shows up with the uncanny ability to turn his life's work into a TED-talk worthy explanation of how money and creativity and brotherhood and love should go together.

Enjoy it. Then go make a movie on your iPhone.

