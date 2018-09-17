Article header

A Crossword Puzzle That Teaches You About Investing

If you’re here, it means you’ve found our new print magazine — and done some serious damage to the crossword puzzle. Below, the answer key. (We'd print it upside down, but we're worried about you flipping your computer over.)

Feeling like you want to up your investing knowledge even further? Check out our Investing 101 section here.

*This article originally appeared in the September 2018 print issue of Wealthsimple magazine. Since then, Les Moonves (#33) stepped down from his post as CEO of CBS due to allegations of sexual misconduct.*

