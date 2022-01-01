topic

Love

Because money and relationships get tangled in all sorts of complicated ways

  • Finance for Humans

    Ask Lizzie: I Want Another Baby. My Husband Wants to Build a Dream House. Help!

    Read Article

  • Finance for Humans

    Lizzie Asks “Ask Polly”: How to be a Married Person in the World

    Read Article

  • Money & the World

    We Found the NFT Marriage Proposal Guy

    Read Article

Finance for Humans

Ask Lizzie: I Make Less Than My Partner and I Just Can’t Relax About It

Money Diaries

Love and Crypto: The Hackatao Story

Finance for Humans

How to Break Up Financially When You Break Up

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: My Boyfriend Wants Me to Support Him While He Chases His Dream

Money & the World

Marriage: The Money Story

Money Diaries

Loss: A Love Story

Money Diaries

Debt: A Love Story

Finance for Humans

How to Open a Joint Account Without All the Resentment (or Bankruptcy)

Finance for Humans

Dear Ms. Etiquette: I just got engaged! Can I ask for a prenup or does that mean I'm dead inside?

Finance for Humans

I'm moving in with my girlfriend. She makes way more than I do. Can I suggest we "ratio" our rent or is that weird and unsexy?

Finance for Humans

How To Budget for Your Wedding

Finance for Humans

The Best Way to Invest in an Engagement Ring

MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

A new kind of financial company

Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

GET STARTEDright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2022 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;