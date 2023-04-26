Article hero image
Illustration by Wealthsimple

Two Genius Moves to Make With Your Tax Refund

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

According to the CRA, the average tax refund this year is $2,072 — almost a hundred dollars more than last year. Take that, inflation! And while it’s nice to have a little extra cash, every refund comes with a choice: blow the money on something fun or put it toward something smart.

While buying a new TV or a diamond-encrusted collar for your pet ferret might feel like the right thing to do, there are other moves that future you will appreciate even more. The first is paying down high-interest debt. Credit cards can charge interest rates of 20% or more, which will devour any gains you’d make somewhere else. After that, it’s choosing between two things: saving your money in a high-interest savings account or investing it — especially in a tax-sheltered account like an RRSP, a TFSA, or the new FHSA. By putting off the fun right now, you give yourself the best chance of having more money later. Your ferret will thank you.

The best choice for you depends on your personal circumstances, of course, along with your tolerance for risk. We asked Scott Simpson, a Wealth Advisor at Wealthsimple, to walk us through the options. And then we made some charts.

Option 1: Invest It

Investing your tax refund can lead to a lot more growth than putting it in a chequing account.

If you’re planning on buying a house or making another big purchase (a second ferret?) in the next three years, you’re probably better off skipping to the saving option below.

Recommended for you

  • Why Most Eco-Friendly Investment Funds Really Aren’t That Eco-Friendly

    Finance for Humans

  • How Safe is a Bank Account?

    Finance for Humans

  • Nine Ways to Be Smart When the Market Goes Down

    Finance for Humans

  • Five Gloriously Silly Things To Do With Your Tax Refund

    Finance for Humans

But if you don’t think you’ll need your money in the short term, Simpson suggests investing in a medium- or higher-risk portfolio. Our Growth Portfolio gives you greater odds of earning higher returns. And with the longer investment timeline, if there is a downturn, your portfolio still has ample time to recover.

The only question left is where to put your investments. A TFSA or an RRSP is often your best option, since they’re both tax-sheltered and will save you a lot of money. (We can help you pick the right one for you here.) Soon, you’ll also be able to invest in the new First Home Savings Account, which helps you save up to $40,000, tax-free, toward the purchase of a new home. (If you’re interested in a Wealthsimple FHSA, you can sign up here and we’ll notify you as soon as accounts are available.)

Option 2: Save It

Instead of putting your tax refund in a chequing account with 0% interest, you can put it in a high-interest savings account — and watch it grow.

Say you really need that renovation or you’ve put off your wedding long enough that your in-laws are on the verge of cutting you out of the family before you’ve technically even joined it. If that’s the case, you’d be wise to put your tax return into a savings account. And not just any account: you need a high-interest savings account.

One of the benefits to consumers of the last year of interest rate hikes is that some savings accounts now offer exceptional interest rates. Our high-interest savings portfolio, for example, currently has a yield over 4%. And our Cash account has an interest rate of 4% if you invest $100K with us. It’s not quite what you can expect to make in the market, but there’s little to no risk. And it’s a ton better than letting money sit in an interest-free chequing account — or around the neck of your favourite ferret.

author

Written By

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Topics related to this article

Click a topic to explore

Money Diaries

"MY UNDERGRADUATE ADVISER TOLD ME I SHOULD JUST FORGET ABOUT THE WHOLE WRITING THING. ‘YOU SHOULD FIND A GOOD MAN AND GET MARRIED,’ HE TOLD ME."

Margaret Atwood

Read Article

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Finance for Humans

    When to Buy (Sometimes!), When to Rent (the Other Times!), and When to Just Give Up (Please Don’t)

    The Wealthsimple guide to never letting the real estate market terrify you.

  • Finance for Humans

    Ask Lizzie: How Do I Know If I’m “Paying My Dues” or “Getting Taken Advantage of”?

    Our columnist looks at the incredibly slow changes happening in corporate culture — and how (and when) to stand up for yourself.

  • MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

    A new kind of financial company

    Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

    GET STARTED
    see-more cta

  • Finance for Humans

    Our Four Step Plan to Investing in a Crappy Market

    And oh, it’s been crappy. It's easy to feel like an investing genius when the markets are going up. But how do you stay smart when markets are... not up?

  • Finance for Humans

    Learn to Speak Crypto: Lesson Three

    In our third installment, we’ll learn about the possibility of a whole new (and some say much better) internet, and how to watch out for a common scam.

MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

A new kind of financial company

Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

GET STARTEDright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2023 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.