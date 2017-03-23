Article header

Money Diaries

Spike Lee Tells Us Why He Never Feels Bad Asking for Money

The director sits down with Wealthsimple to talk first jobs, family philosophy, and how to keep asking for money until you get that “Yes.”

Written ByWealthsimple on

Wealthsimple is a whole new kind of investing service. This is the latest installment of our recurring series “Money Diaries,” where we ask interesting people to open up about the role money has played in their lives. Spike Lee is an American film director, producer, writer, and actor.

My first job was a great job. I worked at Baskin-Robbins in Brooklyn Heights, at the corner of Montague Street and Clinton, scooping ice cream. I was 17. The customers were mellow, and the people I worked with were cool. We made minimum wage—whatever that was in 1974—but we got all the ice cream we could eat. And the main thing was: I was making my own money.

Later, when I turned 20, I got a job at Lord & Taylor in the jewelry-stock department. That’s when I decided to get my ears pierced. My first earrings, they weren’t diamonds, that’s for sure. A couple of gold studs.

Did my folks care about my getting my ears pierced? It was no big brouhaha. My father was a jazz musician, so ours was a jazz household, an artistic household. We were a middle-class family, and money was never really a driving force. Money has never dictated my life.

I don’t kneel down at the altar of the Almighty Dollar. That’s not for me.

Certainly, though, when you want to make films, you need money. Raising money is part of being a filmmaker. It’s a central part. It’s essential. I’ve got no problem asking people for money. Because I believe. I believe in my talents, my storytelling abilities, and also the people I surround myself with on the projects that I make.

Here’s the thing: I understand that movies are a business, but it can still feel disappointing when companies make decisions about which projects to finance based not on artistic merit but solely on the bottom line. Sometimes that narrow way of thinking can have unfortunate ramifications.

A lot of studios are led in their decisions by the marketing department. If the marketing people say, “We don’t know how to sell it,” then the company is not going to make that film. What’s the trailer going to be? What’s the poster going to look like? Those are the questions they ask themselves before thinking about what the movie itself might become.

When I’m meeting with people to ask for money, the marketing people may not be right there in the room, but they’re going to be brought into the loop quickly, that’s for sure. The people I’m talking to, when they leave that room, the marketing folks are the first call they’re going to make. Before they come back to me with a decision, they’ll talk to marketing, run their numbers, do their due diligence. As they should! I understand their business prerogatives, but it’s natural to wish for equal weight to be given to a project’s creative ambitions.

A couple years ago, at Sundance, I was trying to get funding for Chi-Raq, and everybody was saying no. It was one meeting after another. When people don’t want to do it, they say, “It’s not for us.” They’re very cordial. Super polite. “Hey, you got anything else, Spike, let us know.” No one is nasty about it—they’re very friendly. But a friendly no is still a no.

Here’s what I’ve learned, though: It only takes one yes. No matter how many people say no, you only need that one yes and you’re off and running. You can’t let the nos defeat you. Because that’s all it takes—just one yes.

Chi-Raq had its share of rejection as we tried to find funding, but Amazon saw the merit in it and put down the money, and we got it made. The response has been amazing.

These days, anyone can make a film, even if there’s not a platform for every film that gets made. Still, I’m happy that people don’t need a whole lot of money to go and make something. You can shoot it on your phone, edit on your laptop, get it up on YouTube, and make it happen.

People ask me for advice about money, but I’m not going to tell people what they should do. I’ll tell you what’s worked for me, though: I don’t kneel down at the altar of the Almighty Dollar. That’s not for me. If that’s for you, have at it.

As told to Davy Rothbart exclusively for Wealthsimple. Illustration by Jenny Mörtsell. We make smart investing simple and affordable.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money Diaries

    The Path to Financial Freedom Is a Heart Attack: The Matty Matheson Story

    He was 31 years old, an addict, and completely broke. How the chef and host of Viceland’s ‘Deadset on Life,’ got his act together and became a Toronto restaurant legend.

  • Money Diaries

    The Queen of the $3 Billion Eyebrow Empire

    Anastasia Soare arrived in America with, literally, zero dollars. She believed in hard work, and that people should care about the hair above their eyeballs. This is the story of her and her eyebrows.

  • Money Diaries

    How I was Conned by the “Fake German Heiress”

    Rachel DeLoache Williams’ relationship with Anna Delvey began over drinks and infrared saunas, but it ended with a $60,000 bill, a grand jury, and a new understanding of friendship and financial crime.

  • Money Diaries

    Michael Katchen Believes Everyone Should Have the Same Starting Line

    The founder and CEO of Wealthsimple talks about the purpose of money, the importance of canoes, and how learning to be boring was one of the most important lessons in his financial life.

  • Money Diaries

    Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Will Keep Boxing Til He Starts Getting Hit

    A lot of boxers get paydays of millions of dollars and go broke after retirement. Spence — who says he will keep earning money until people really start landing punches on him — has different plans.

  • Money Diaries

    What Do You Do When the Circus Closes?

    Johnathan Lee Iverson was a Ringling Brothers ringmaster for 20 years. His children grew up in the circus. And then two years ago, it was over. A Money Diary from an unexpected casualty of disruption.

  • Money Diaries

    Bernie Parent Entered the NHL Making $20,000. It Suited Him Fine

    How does an NHL legend plot his course? You start in the minors for $5 a week. You learn to be a goalie from Jacques Plante. And you stay ready for anything.

  • Money Diaries

    Women Who Make Us Want to be Fearless and Honest: 2018 Edition

    Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. In honor of International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we’ve interviewed over the past year.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;