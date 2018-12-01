On “Girls,” He Wasn't Just Playing a Broke Guy in His 30s

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. "Money Diaries" is our series that features interesting people talking candidly about money.

Alex Karpovsky didn't become financially independent until his mid-30s. In fact, before he began his six-season run on “Girls” as a kind of embodiment of the generation stalled by the Great Recession, he lived with his parents on and off. It all has an effect on you. On the one hand, he feels the need to live like he's got nothing, and on the other suspects he doesn't deserve the financial success he's had.

In the newest video in our Money Diaries series (you can see actor Brian Tyree Henry star in his own video here),Karpovsky tells Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris what that's like, and how his immigrant parents informed his spending habits (they were especially good at teaching him that only terrible spendthrifts leave the lights on).

