Article header

Money Diaries

On “Girls,” He Wasn't Just Playing a Broke Guy in His 30s

Alex Karpovsky sits down with filmmaker Errol Morris to discuss how feeling destitute (he once went to a loan shark!) changes you — even after you strike it rich.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Wealthsimple is a whole new kind of investing service. This is the latest installment of our recurring series “Money Diaries” where we ask interesting people to open up about the role money has played in their lives.

Alex Karpovsky didn't become financially independent until his mid-30s. In fact, before he began his six-season run on “Girls” as a kind of embodiment of the generation stalled by the Great Recession, he lived with his parents on and off. It all has an effect on you. On the one hand, he feels the need to live like he's got nothing, and on the other suspects he doesn't deserve the financial success he's had.

In the newest video in our Money Diaries series (you can see actor Brian Tyree Henry star in his own video here),Karpovsky tells Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris what that's like, and how his immigrant parents informed his spending habits (they were especially good at teaching him that only terrible spendthrifts leave the lights on).

Wealthsimple makes smart investing simple and affordable.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money Diaries

    The Path to Financial Freedom Is a Heart Attack: The Matty Matheson Story

    He was 31 years old, an addict, and completely broke. How the chef and host of Viceland’s ‘Deadset on Life,’ got his act together and became a Toronto restaurant legend.

  • Money Diaries

    How I was Conned by the “Fake German Heiress”

    Rachel DeLoache Williams’ relationship with Anna Delvey began over drinks and infrared saunas, but it ended with a $60,000 bill, a grand jury, and a new understanding of friendship and financial crime.

  • Money Diaries

    Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Will Keep Boxing Til He Starts Getting Hit

    A lot of boxers get paydays of millions of dollars and go broke after retirement. Spence — who says he will keep earning money until people really start landing punches on him — has different plans.

  • Money Diaries

    The Founder of StockX on Living the Sneaker Economy

    Josh Luber, the man behind the stock exchange of sneakers, explains how he helped found a market index for our most transient commodity: coolness.

  • Money Diaries

    What Do You Do When the Circus Closes?

    Johnathan Lee Iverson was a Ringling Brothers ringmaster for 20 years. His children grew up in the circus. And then two years ago, it was over. A Money Diary from an unexpected casualty of disruption.

  • Money Diaries

    Bernie Parent Entered the NHL Making $20,000. It Suited Him Fine

    How does an NHL legend plot his course? You start in the minors for $5 a week. You learn to be a goalie from Jacques Plante. And you stay ready for anything.

  • Money Diaries

    Women Who Make Us Want to be Fearless and Honest: 2018 Edition

    Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. In honor of International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we’ve interviewed over the past year.

  • Money Diaries

    Money Diaries: Government Shutdown Edition

    Through the stories of three furloughed workers, we take the human measure of the shuttering of the U.S. government.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;