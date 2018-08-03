Article header

Money Diaries

We Should Be as Fearless and Honest About Money as These Women

Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. To celebrate International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we've interviewed.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Wealthsimple is an investing service that uses technology to put your money to work like the world’s smartest investors. In “Money Diaries,” we feature interesting people telling their financial life stories in their own words.

Whats the point of telling someone your financial life story? Well, entertainment value certainly. Who doesn't love stories of making it — or losing it all? But it's also about sharing knowledge, not feeling alone in the world, and empowering yourself to take control.

Because it's a good day to be inspired, here are a few of the interview excerpts that stick with us the most. But be sure to check out the full interviews — they're worth it.

“My parents made about $30 a month. They made enough money to buy food but that's pretty much it. To us, money was simply the equivalent of food.”

“She Began Life in Rural China With No Plumbing. Now She's Our CFO.”

“#MeToo is a symptom of something bigger. The same way having a temperature when you’re sick is a symptom. It’s a wake-up call, not the solution.”

“The Handmaid's Tale” Author: For Women, Money Can Be Power.”

“Selling out is something that people who have privilege get to say. I’m not selling out. I’m working hard and paying bills and creating jobs for the people around me.”

“Tegan and Sara: Only the Privileged Worry about Selling Out.”

“Everyone in my family knows that’s my dream. A house for my whole family to live in. Some room, some peace of mind, and a place where my grandkids can play outside.”

“She Won the Fight to Raise Minimum Wage. Then Lost It.”

“My spotter realized something about the way people race me. No one wants to get beat by the girl. They’ll make it that much harder for me to pass them. They will be a little dirtier.”

“Making It in NASCAR as a Woman Doesn’t Mean the Struggle Is Over.”

“I had a roommate for a long time. Even now, with the way my career is going, I’m scared to leave and move into a bigger, more expensive place.”

“Awkwafina Tells Us the Money Secrets of Viral Fame.”

“Fashion houses are reluctant to lend clothes that aren't sample sizes of 0 and 2. My body size is literally normal and healthy, but when you put me next to a model, I look obese.”

“The Co-Creator of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Isn't Sure Exactly How Much She Makes.”

“Hard work actually makes me feel good. I can go to bed at night if I’ve worked really hard that day. It’s my way of therapy.”

“Rita Ora Is a Born Hustler. Just Like Her Immigrant Parents.”

“I like to show other comics what I’m earning. It’s really important not to be ignorant about this stuff. It’s empowerment.”

“Comedian Maria Bamford Wants You to Know Exactly How Much She Makes.”

“I never worried about not having the money to do certain projects. It was 'Okay, okay, we don’t have the budget, but how are we going to do it anyway?'”

“Bobbi Brown Was Terrible at Budgets. So She Decided to Make More Money.”

“Winning is not something a lot of women talk about or are made to feel good about. But why wouldn’t a woman want to win?”

“Why Wouldn't a Woman Want to Win?”

“The way we live, it’s not a vow to be impoverished; it’s really a commitment to have each other’s back.”

“A Nun Tells Us What It's Like to Live With a Vow of Poverty.”

“I get a little nervous that the success I’ve been finding won’t just keep going. But I also work hard all the time to ensure it won’t all go away.”

“Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson is Done with the Potatoes.”

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money Diaries

    Why Design World Legend Tina Roth Eisenberg Would Rather Build Four of Her Own Businesses Than Work for Someone Else

    The founder of CreativeMornings explains why it's easier to run lots of companies and never know how it's going to shake out financially than it is to work for a bunch of clients.

  • Money Diaries

    How Exactly Do You Build a Fortune Popping Pimples on YouTube?

    Dr Sandra Lee — AKA Dr Pimple Popper — followed in her father's footsteps and became a dermatologist. Then she found herself embracing a celebrity born of weird human internet impulses.

  • Money Diaries

    Director Lauren Greenfield Discovered What Hedge Funders, Porn Stars and Rappers All Have in Common

    The woman behind the award-winning documentaries 'The Queen of Versailles' and 'Thin' discusses her new film, 'Generation Wealth,' about how looking rich has become the new being rich.

  • Money Diaries

    Kim Kardashian, Mogul, Tells Us Her Money Story

    The financial life of arguably the most American businesswoman in existence, from learning to balance her chequebook to running a beauty brand.

  • Money Diaries

    Hector Bellerin's Money Philosophy: Invest Early, Buy Teslas, Eat Plants

    The Arsenal defender sits down to tell us his financial life story, and how he learned to be OK with all the idle gossip.

  • Money Diaries

    Mark Duplass Will Fund Your Movie (and Maybe Buy You a House)

    In an entertainment world increasingly ruled by a small cadre of companies, Mark Duplass believes in ownership – whether he’s financing a movie or buying his babysitter a house.

  • Money Diaries

    Han Solo Wants to be Paid in Books

    Alden Ehrenreich has had a ridiculously charmed, young acting life. And, thank God, he realizes it. He talks passion fruit-picking and how books are, penny for penny, the best investment.

  • Money Diaries

    Andre Iguodala and the Difference Between Being Rich and Having Wealth

    Iguodala and his business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas decided to take NBA money and find new ways to invest. All while teaching other people to do the same thing.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;