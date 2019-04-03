Article header

Money Diaries

Women Who Make Us Want to be Fearless and Honest: 2018 Edition

Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. In honor of International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we’ve interviewed over the past year.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Wealthsimple is an investing service that uses technology to put your money to work like the world’s smartest investors. In “Money Diaries,” we feature interesting people telling their financial life stories in their own words.

One pretty good way to celebrate women on International Women’s Day? Listen to them. And Our Money Diaries series is all about listening as people tell their own stories with as much honesty as possible.

Stories about failure and success — we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again —are powerful. Today we’re highlighting stories from women who said “yes” to whatever it was that took them down the road to achieving their dreams — yes to an audition, yes to an identity, yes to a dermatology Instagram, to the WNBA, to SNL.

So whatever stage of a life story you’re in — the high or the low or the totally unremarkable — we think it’s worth taking a moment (or, fine, more like five minutes) to read and feel inspired by what’s possible, and give a hat-tip to all those who identify as women today.

And, because as our favorite Internet source put it, “International Women’s Day is a public holiday in some countries and largely ignored elsewhere.”

“I’m at a loss for words sometimes, talking about this. It’s unfortunate that men make more money for the same amount of work, or even less work.”

“Skylar Diggins-Smith Wants to Be Paid Like a Man and Isn't Afraid to Say It”

“I hate being in debt. I always pay my credit card on time. I will go without rather than go into debt. I don’t go into hock over things I can’t pay for. People of my generation always think they’re on the verge of being kicked out onto the street. It’s ridiculous, but it’s a mindset.”

“The Handmaid's Tale” Author: For Women, Money Can Be Power.”

“My mom got injured at a job in like 2010. So she hasn't been working. I'm the breadwinner of the house. And I try to get my little brother not to work. I'm like, 'Focus on school. I'll take care of whatever I can take care of.'”

“Halima Aden: Supermodel, Refugee, Muslim, Warehouse Worker.”

“I looked for jobs that gave me flexibility so that I could go on auditions. But I always had a job. I never wanted to be one of those desperate actors just waiting for their next gig, who might have to take something that they didn’t want to do to pay the rent.”

“Why Wendi McLendon-Covey Was Still Freelancing on the Set of 'Bridesmaids'.”

“I find it meaningful to see someone who’s accumulated more wealth than I could even imagine, and found that it didn’t make him feel happy, satisfied, or content.”

“Director Lauren Greenfield Discovered What Hedge Funders, Porn Stars and Rappers All Have in Common.”

“At one point, my channel was bringing in six figures a month, and that was ridiculous.”

“How Exactly Do You Build a Fortune Popping Pimples on YouTube?”

“Performing at a drag bar is like winning the lottery to work in a sweatshop.”

“The World Wouldn't Make a Place for Angelica Ross. So She Made One for Herself”

“I remember having a breakdown at graduation. I was in a stairwell, in my cap and gown, and I was crying because I was like, I don’t know what’s next, like how am I actually going to do this?”

“Natasha Rothwell Plays an Accountant on ‘Insecure.’ Her Real Life Wasn’t So Excel-Ready.”

“We

“For Sasha Lane, Success Meant Being Able to Send Her Mom Home Again.”

“For me money is literally just the energy to keep doing the things I want to do.”

“Why Design World Legend Tina Roth Eisenberg Would Rather Build Four of Her Own Businesses Than Work for Someone Else.”

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money Diaries

    The Queen of the $3 Billion Eyebrow Empire

    Anastasia Soare arrived in America with, literally, zero dollars. She believed in hard work, and that people should care about the hair above their eyeballs. This is the story of her and her eyebrows.

  • Money Diaries

    How I was Conned by the “Fake German Heiress”

    Rachel DeLoache Williams’ relationship with Anna Delvey began over drinks and infrared saunas, but it ended with a $60,000 bill, a grand jury, and a new understanding of friendship and financial crime.

  • Money Diaries

    Michael Katchen Believes Everyone Should Have the Same Starting Line

    The founder and CEO of Wealthsimple talks about the purpose of money, the importance of canoes, and how learning to be boring was one of the most important lessons in his financial life.

  • Money Diaries

    Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Will Keep Boxing Til He Starts Getting Hit

    A lot of boxers get paydays of millions of dollars and go broke after retirement. Spence — who says he will keep earning money until people really start landing punches on him — has different plans.

  • Money Diaries

    The Founder of StockX on Living the Sneaker Economy

    Josh Luber, the man behind the stock exchange of sneakers, explains how he helped found a market index for our most transient commodity: coolness.

  • Money Diaries

    What Do You Do When the Circus Closes?

    Johnathan Lee Iverson was a Ringling Brothers ringmaster for 20 years. His children grew up in the circus. And then two years ago, it was over. A Money Diary from an unexpected casualty of disruption.

  • Money Diaries

    Bernie Parent Entered the NHL Making $20,000. It Suited Him Fine

    How does an NHL legend plot his course? You start in the minors for $5 a week. You learn to be a goalie from Jacques Plante. And you stay ready for anything.

  • Money Diaries

    Women Who Make Us Want to be Fearless and Honest: 2018 Edition

    Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. In honor of International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we’ve interviewed over the past year.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;