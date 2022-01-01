topic

Dumb Questions for Smart People

Wil Hylton talks to geniuses, brainiacs, and experts of all kinds about the things we don't understand about the world of money

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions For Smart People: Why Parenting Inequities Make Mothers Leave the Workforce

    Read Article

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions for Smart People: The Pioneer of Burnout Theory Tells Us About Millennials and Money

    Read Article

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions for Smart People: Why Helicopter Parenting Is a Response to Income Inequality

    Read Article

Money & the World

Dumb Questions for Smart People: Why Our Brains Like Gambling

Money & the World

Dumb Questions for Smart People: Teaching Our Kids to Be Financial Geniuses

Money & the World

Dumb Questions for Smart People: A Money Conversation with Insurgent Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

Money & the World

Dumb Questions for Smart People: How Hedge Funds Warp Our World

MEET WEALTHSIMPLE

A new kind of financial company

Invest, trade, save, spend, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

GET STARTEDright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2022 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;