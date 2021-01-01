“We really appreciated Wealthsimple's willingness to let us hold off on matching contributions for now — things can change very quickly for a high-growth company like ours and it was really awesome to have hassle-free help from Wealthsimple to help us pivot in this regard. Getting our employees set up with automatic withdrawals from their pay was an excellent phase 1 for our program. We've had great enrollment so far and a lot of interest from employees.”

Stephanie Davis, Operations Manager

Athennian