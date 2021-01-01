Skip links

Wealthsimple Impôt

Vos impôts, en toute simplicité

Produisez vos déclarations de revenus à l’aide d’une technologie intelligente qui est simple, exacte et sûre.

Backed by Nobel Prize-winning research

Research has proven that passive investing — tracking the market over time using a diversified portfolio — is the most reliable way to grow your money over the long term.

Des outils de pointe, des résultats rapides et exacts

Take the guesswork — and paperwork — out of group retirement

Powerful financial tools with friendly human help

Getting started is simple

Tell us about your company and your team, and we’ll be in touch.

;

Hundreds of companies trust Wealthsimple to manage their Group RRSPs

“Wealthsimple was an easy choice for us given the transparency around their low fees and the amazing customer service provided. The onboarding was simple and quick, which our finance department loved. Providing a GRSP to our employees was a no-brainer after talking to Wealthsimple.”

Denis Kucinic, Manager, Security Consulting

Packetlabs

“Our experience with Wealthsimple was phenomenal. The process from transitioning our employees from our previous provider to onboarding all our employees to Wealthsimple was absolutely seamless! The platform is super user-friendly, and our employees LOVE the simplicity and efficient portal.”

Jennifer Louie, Payroll and Benefits Manager

Finance

“The employee engagement has been excellent. The vast majority (more than 85%) of employees signed up. And our retention has dramatically improved since the launch of this program. I only have good things to say.”

Nicole Ballestrin, CFO

Connected

“We really appreciated Wealthsimple's willingness to let us hold off on matching contributions for now — things can change very quickly for a high-growth company like ours and it was really awesome to have hassle-free help from Wealthsimple to help us pivot in this regard. Getting our employees set up with automatic withdrawals from their pay was an excellent phase 1 for our program. We've had great enrollment so far and a lot of interest from employees.”

Stephanie Davis, Operations Manager

Athennian

FAQ

Oui, vraiment! Une fois votre déclaration terminée, nous vous demanderons si vous souhaitez soutenir Wealthsimple Impôt. Vous pouvez payer ce que vous voulez… même rien.

Absolument pas! Pour nous, rien n’est trop compliqué. Assurez-vous simplement d’être admissible à IMPÔTNET.

Les impôts, ce n’est pas toujours du gâteau! Notre équipe de soutien est à votre disposition au besoin.

Le service est offert dans toutes les provinces et tous les territoires, même au Québec!

