Earn higher interest on corporate cash you don't need every day.

A smarter savings account for your business

Put the money you don’t need for everyday business expenses to work smarter in a high-interest account, and watch your money grow.

1.5%
Wealthsimple Cash for Business
0.002%
A corporate checking account
Get all the benefits of Cash for Business

  • Earn 2% interest (X times higher than an average account!)

  • 1-day withdrawals to your corporate bank account

  • No account minimums

  • No account fees

Not sure if this is the right account for you?

Business accounts can be tricky, that’s why we have expert financial advisors. They can help you decide if Cash for Business and Invest for Business are right for you.

No paperwork or meetings required

Skip the bank line, with our completely paperless account opening. You’ll be ready to start earning higher interest in minutes - just answer a few questions about you and your incorporated business to get started.

Clock

